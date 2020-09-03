CONSTANT MOVEMENTS OF HOT STOCKS: Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB), Staples, (NASDAQ:SPLS), Honeywell International, (NYSE:HON)

On Monday, Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) added 0.87% and closed at $105.93 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $104.53 105.98.

All Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to do is make the world a better place for his new daughter. While he’s technically on paternity leave, he couldn’t sit idly by as India attempts to halt Internet.org, Facebook’s initiative to provide free but limited internet to the developing world, according to Quartz

Last week, the Times of India stated that the country’s telecom regulatory body had asked Facebook’s partner, wireless carrier Reliance, to cease the Internet.org service as it determines whether operators should be able to price their services based on content. Responding to criticisms of the program, Zuckerberg penned an op-ed published Dec. 28 in the English-language daily. In it, he expressed annoyance that India is debating net neutrality—a principle dictating that telecom operators provide people with equal access to the internet—as the country struggles to connect its citizens to the internet.

In the process of defending Internet.org, Zuckerberg paints India—where about a billion people are not connected to the internet—as backwards for even daring to question the benefits of Facebook’s charity-like endeavor. Quartz Reports

Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) remained unchanged and closed at $9.62 in the last trading session. The company’s market capitalization is $6.19B.

Staples kicks off the New Year with the new back-to-business 110% Price Match Guarantee, giving customers even more confidence in Staples’ commitment to offer the best prices on products in stores and online. Staples is also assisting small business owners get more for less with the Business Less List, which offers the lowest prices on 28 essentials that businesses use the most every day.

“The New Year is a crucial time for business owners, and Staples is assisting our small business customers make more happen with a broad assortment of products at the lowest prices, expanded business services and easy ways to shop, said Alison Corcoran, senior vice president of North American stores and online marketing, Staples. “At Staples, we have 30 years of experience assisting small businesses succeed, and we’re thrilled to build on that history with the back-to-business 110% Price Match Guarantee and Business Less List.”

To coincide with the back-to-business season – a time when small business owners are preparing for the year to come – Staples will price match items sold and shipped by Amazon.com, or any retailer that sells products in retail stores and online under the same brand. As part of the 110% Price Match Guarantee, customers will receive an additional 10 percent off the difference between the Staples price and the competitor price.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), ended its last trade with -0.31% loss, and closed at $104.33. The Average Volume of the company is at 3,435,540. The EPS of the company stands at $5.71.

Honeywell International declared that Terrence Hahn, President and CEO, Honeywell Transportation Systems, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit, Mich. on Tuesday, January 12, 2016 from 2:20 p.m. – 3:00p.m. EST.

