Active Notable Stock’s Buzzers: AT&T; (NYSE:T),The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT)

On Thursday, Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), gained 0.68% to $33.49. 19.17 million shares of the company were exchanged.

Three out of every four consumers said they consider connected car services an important feature in their next car purchase, according to a new AT&T* Drive Studio and Ericsson study documenting the noteworthy influence that connected car features and services are predictable to have on customers vehicle purchase decisions in the future.

This is the second year for the study which focused on connected car awareness, feature preferences and purchase drivers. The data was sourced from customers likely to buy a car in the next three years in the United States, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and China and the survey was conducted in July 2015.

Orvar Hurtig, vice president, Ericsson Global Services and Head of Industry and Society at Ericsson, said, For the second year in a row, we are witnessing a growing trend where consumers in different parts of the world are not only increasingly aware of the term connected car, but they are placing greater importance on connected car features and services.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), inclined 0.58% to $41.92, during its last trading session.

The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of 33 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2015 to shareowners of record as of Dec. 1, 2015.

The Board earlier this year approved the Company’s 53rd successive annual dividend enhance, raising the quarterly dividend 8 percent from 30.5 cents to 33 cents per common share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.32 per share, up from $1.22 per share in 2014. The enhance reflects the Boards confidence in the Companys long-term cash flow.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), inclined 1.06% to $24.68.

In celebration of Global Handwashing Day, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) and Clean the World recently declared that Hilton Paris Opera is the first ever hotel in continental Europe to partner with Clean the World. Hilton Paris Opera will lead the European roll-out of Clean the World by contributing discarded soap and bottled amenities that will be recycled to benefit European citizens who are at risk for hygiene-related illnesses. As the world’s largest soap recycler, Clean the World has contributed to a 30 percent reduction in pre-adolescent deaths from hygiene-related illnesses since 2009. Hilton signed a master agreement with Clean the World earlier this year making it the organization’s largest hotel partner.

When Clean the World set out to establish a presence in Europe, the United States-based social enterprise focused on cities where there is a high density of hotel rooms, a dedication to environmentally friendly practices and committed hotel partners. Paris became a natural choice for expansion not only because Paris is one the world’s top tourist destinations but also an early commitment from one of the city’s leading hotels, Hilton Paris Opera.

