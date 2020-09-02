Sify Technology (SIFY)

Sify technology is Set for Big Profits

Sify Technology (SIFY) is among the largest integrated ICT Solutions and Services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common telecom data network infrastructure reaching more than 1300 cities and towns in India. This telecom network today connects 38 Data Centers across India including Sify’s 6 Tier III Data Centers across the cities of Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The truth of Digital Transformation is grabbing hold with different customers constraining interest in legacy foundation and picking new age arrangements. The administration’s Digital India plan is starting to change the view of how business is done in India. As one of the soonest advocates of this change, the organization have had the chance to convey a few of these computerized change ventures, therefore fabricating a reputation for expansive MNCs to endow their IT guide to the organization.

With its Q2 execution, the organization has possessed the capacity to keep up its QoQ development for the progressive 14 quarters in Revenue, New Order Book and Profitability. Sify, as a complete ICT Services Provider and with a solid center in Data Center and Network Transformation activities is progressively turning into the accomplice of decision for Enterprises setting out on their Digital Transformation travel. This urges the organization to further expand its framework and administrations portfolio and association scene to be more significant in its customer’s Digital Transformation travel going ahead.

The organization has kept up a reliable development in income in the midst of a wary spending period. It has acquired working costs particular to development this quarter which has insignificantly expanded its SG&A, and along these lines weighed down on the EBITDA. Its center is on right-measuring a venture, monetary train and convenient culmination. Interest in foundation will keep on being directed by responsibility from customers and with a reasonable view to enhancing resource usage.