Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQOCLR)

Oclaro is on Strong Momentum

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures lasers and optical components, modules, and subsystems for optical transport and metro networks, enterprise networks, and data centers.

Oclaro’s solutions are at the heart of the quick optical systems and fast interconnects that empower the following influx of spilling video, distributed computing, voice over Internet convention (VoIP), and other rapid and transfer speed serious applications. (Source: Key Facts, Oclaro, Inc., last got to August 15, 2016.) Some of Oclaro’s clients include: ADVA, Arista, Cisco, Coriant, Ericsson, Fiberhome, Huawei, Juniper, and Nokia.

Exchanging close $8.20, Oclaro’s share cost is up 115% year-to-date and, subsequent to reporting solid final quarter and year-final products, indicates regardless it has significantly more space to run.

On August 2, Oclaro reported that revenue for the final quarter (which finished on July 2, 2016) expanded 52% year-over-year and 23% consecutively to $125.2 million. This speaks to the fourth back to back quarter that income has expanded. (Source: “Oclaro Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results,” Oclaro, Inc., August 2, 2016.)

Final quarter net income came in at $11.8 million, or $0.11 per share. This contrasts and a net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.13 per share, in the final quarter of financial 2015 and profit of $0.1 million, or earn back the original investment per share, in the second from last quarter of monetary 2016.

Entire year income was up 19.5% at $407.9 million. Net wage was $8.6 million, or $0.08 per share contrasted with a misfortune in 2015 of $56.7 million, or $0.52 per share. Oclaro may be a penny stock now, yet perhaps not for long.