Mast Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:MSTX)

Mast Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:MSTX) says stage 3 EPIC trial of vepoloxamer, which treats people with sickle cell illness encountering vaso-occlusive emergency, did not meet its essential adequacy endpoint.

Endpoint was measurably huge diminishment in the mean length of VOC (82 hours in the vepoloxamer bunch contrasted with 78 hours in the fake treatment bunch in the plan to-treat populace (p=0.09)). There were no measurably critical contrasts between treatment bunches in the goal to-treat populace over the two optional viability endpoints, rate of re-hospitalization for VOC and the event of intense mid-section disorder.

The Company’s CEO said “We are exceedingly disappointed with these top-line results… These analyses are limited to just top-line data, so in the coming weeks the Company intends to review the full data set from EPIC. In addition, we plan to perform an interim analysis of the ongoing heart failure trial of vepoloxamer.

“However, based on the data we’ve seen to date, we expect we will terminate all clinical development of vepoloxamer. Consequently, while we evaluate our options, we intend to significantly and immediately reduce our operating expenses and continue our efforts with AIR001, our lead asset in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which currently is the subject of a 100-patient phase 2 study expected to complete enrollment by the end of 2017.”

The company’s stock prices slashed massively following the news of failure, shares tumble -78% to $0.13 per share.