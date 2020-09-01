Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL)

Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL) has had eighteen months that Investors would love to overlook as the stock has keep on losing ground tumbling from a few dollars a share to late lows almost a dime.

PLPL has a long history of enormous moves making a marvelous keep running back in mid 2015 when pot stocks got hot and ruled the bb’s running from pennies to highs well over $3 a share.

Plandai Biotechnology and its backups grow exceptionally bioavailable, phytonutrient rich concentrates which are being used to convey another group of medications to securely and reasonably treat a huge number of maladies and conditions.

The manufacturing facility has likewise been built for citrus foods grown from the ground recuperation of limonoids. Focused on ventures for the Company’s items incorporate refreshment, cosmeceutical, health, nutraceutical, hostile to maturing, and pharmaceutical.

PLPL items incorporate Phytofare™ Catechin Complex, a water-dissolvable powder, Ph2™ Topical Catechin Complex, a topical cream that has Phytofare™ nano-captured in Pheroid™, Ph2™ Oral Catechin Complex, a gel tab variant of Phytofare™ nano-ensnared in Pheroid™, reasonable for oral utilization, and Ph2™ Liquid Catechin Complex, an oral rendition of Phytofare™ nano-entangled in Pheroid™ in a fluid suspension, appropriate for blending into refreshments and fluid solutions.

A year ago PLPL began two clinical trials. The principal incorporates 35 members and spotlights on the profundity of entrance of the organization’s Phytofare™ Pheroid™ Catechin Complex to show that Plandaí’s item can be viably utilized as a part of topical creams to convey Phytofare™ into target tissues. The second clinical trial incorporates 35 members, and spotlights on the mitigating properties of Plandaí’s Phytofare™ Pheroid™ Catechin Complex.

The company stock currently trades around $0.014 a share. Its outstanding shares are standing around 160,519,936, while authorized shares are at 500,000,000.