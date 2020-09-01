Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTR)

Chanticleer Holdings is a Good Stock to Buy

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTR) is engaged in the business of owning, operating and franchising fast casual dining concepts domestically and internationally. The Company’s brands include Hooters, American Burger Company (ABC), BGR: the Burger Joint (BGR), BT’s Burger Joint (BT), Little Big Burger (LBB) and Just Fresh.

Chanticleer stock traded around average of 17461 shares and was closed at around $0.40 per share at the end of latest trading session. The company’s share price down 63.64% from its one year high and the stock price is moving 33.33% ahead of its 52-week low.

Year to date, the stock price surged 6.67% while its performance declined more than 7% in the last week.

Several analysts kept their eye on Chanticleer stock, and after thorough observation they have provide HOTR stock the mean target price of $2.00 per share and their mean recommendation is 1.00 (1=Buy, 5=sell).

The company also looks in a strong financial shape. Its total revenue increased 25% to 108 million for the second quarter, mainly from the rise in the Fast Casual Better Burger segment. Its Cost of sales also declined to 32.7% relative to 34.5% in the comparable quarter last year. In addition, its operating expenses also improved from 58.4% to 54.5% in the comparable quarter last year.

Mike Pruitt, Chairman and CEO of Chanticleer commented, “This was a very strong quarter for Chanticleer; we crossed a critical threshold and achieved EBITDA profitably from our continuing operations. These results were achieved primarily through growth and strong performance at our fast casual better burger segment, the recent strategic discontinuation of certain international stores to focus on restaurants with the strongest economic returns, and realization of initial cost benefits stemming from efficiency initiatives across our company.”