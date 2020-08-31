Cannabis-Rx, Inc. (OTCBB CANA)

Cannabis-Rx, Inc is a Good Stock to Hold

The real story behind Cannabis-Rx, Inc. (OTCBB: CANA) stock is basically the same as it is for almost every other marijuana stock that’s on the OTC Market, regardless of whether they are an SEC reporting company or listed on the Pink Sheets. CANA wants to become the go to company when marijuana growers and vendors are looking to lease space – the marijuana related real estate market.

Within the promotional material, the emphasis after all of the metaphoric realities of what you could have done with your money had you invested it at the right time.

The company plans to lease growing space…provide access to commercial real estate and equipment…and provide access to operating capital for licensed marijuana business operators.

Here’s the reality: marijuana – even with legalization – still comes with a certain “stigma” attached to it. So licensed business operators can have difficulty finding commercial real estate or getting easy access to bank loans.

Cannabis-Rx, Inc stands poised to help those business operators by providing access to the real estate, capital and equipment needed to participate in the rapid growth of this industry.

The company has already raised $16 million – and has plans to raise another $8 million – and they are looking to invest a large amount of wealth into what has quickly become the fastest-growing industry in North America: legal marijuana.

Of course they raised $16 million. They did it by selling CANA stock at a massive discount so that it could be pumped. Shares of CANA stock are currently trading at $3.48 per share, down -0.115 (-11.50%), on volume of 135,985 – not such a great profit story in the legal marijuana industry.