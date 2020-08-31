Cannabis Capital (OTCPKCBCA)

Cannabis Capital: A diversified Company Is Set To Grow

Cannabis Capital (OTCPK:CBCA), is looking to enter into the marijuana space through a diversified approach into “actively pursuing investment opportunities in the rapidly growing global Medical Cannabis Industry. CBCA invests in companies positioned to make a significant impact within the global medical and legal marijuana markets.”

According to CBCA, these early stage investments “provide emerging companies with access to larger capital sums to help elevate their status from start-ups to a mature and durable brand leader.” Management finds that recent legislative changes around the world are “creating compelling investment opportunities in which Cannabis Capital is positioned to be an identifier of and an early stage investor in promising companies in the industry.”

Earlier this year in April, Cannabis Capital announced its first strategic acquisition after signing a definitive agreement to acquire WebCongress Inc., which included the retaining of the company’s current executive management team.

According to the company, the package deal is valued at over $25 Million, based on CBCA’s current share price, and consists of a combination of cash, shares, and management fees. Regarding the acquisition, Chad S. Johnson, Esq., Director, President & CEO of Cannabis Capital Corp. stated, “WebCongress possesses both a successful, high-growth business model and a strong executive management team that align well with our combined growth plans.

We acquired WebCongress on mutually beneficial terms and at the right time, being in our early stage of growth and development. We believe this acquisition provides CBCA with a profitable business combination that will enhance and support each company’s core mission, expanding international operations and harmonizing the current services and offerings of WebCongress with CBCA’s development. WebCongress’s accelerated growth will generate ongoing novel opportunities and platforms for the legal cannabis industry on a global basis. This is a key step in the direction of increasing long-term CBCA shareholder value, and we are more than excited to make this announcement.”