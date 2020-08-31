Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko Gold Inc. is a Canada-based investigation and improvement stage small scale top gold digger. It’s essential resource is its Asanko gold mine venture on the Asankrangwa gold belt in Ghana. Notwithstanding its primary venture, the organization holds an arrangement of other Ghanaian gold concessions in different phases of investigation.

The authorized capital of Asanko consists of an unlimited number of common shares without par value and an unlimited number of preferred shares with par value. As of March 2015 there were 22,808,178 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Asanko gold mine venture is the organization’s star venture and the reason it made the rundown of top small scale top gold stocks for 2016.

The mine pronounced business production on April 1, 2016 and achieved relentless state operations amid Q2 2016. July and August production has been intelligent of unfaltering state operations with 34,301 ounces delivered. All things considered, the company has expanded its production direction to 100,000 – 105,000 ounces for H2 2016, beforehand 90,000 – 100,000 ounces.

Asanko’s enhanced direction is the aftereffect of minor operational changes made amid Q2 2016 to streamline the preparing office which has brought about the plants performing in abundance of their unique configuration limit on a ceaseless premise.

This, together with higher than arranged recuperation and mineral evaluations drawing nearer save evaluations being nourished from the Nkran pit, has conveyed an extremely reassuring execution so far for Q3 2016. In July the preparing plant processed 274,325 tons at 2.1 g/t gold delivering 17,042 ounces and for August 279,737 tons were processed at 2.0 g/t for 17,259 ounces.

Remarking on the solid production execution, Peter Breese, President and CEO, said, “The Asanko Gold Mine is performing to a great degree well, having now achieved unfaltering state operations with current run rates through the handling office above achievability levels. The strong execution we have found in July and August has given us the certainty to build our direction for H2 2016. Our concentrate now keeps on being on aligning our working expenses with desires before the end of 2016.”