Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences Continues to Make a Progress

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions.

The company become further rooted in the cotton supply chain, and demand for its SigNature T solution aligns with the industry’s seasonality that is cantered on the ginning season running from September through January, the grade of demand has altered comparative to last season. Its third quarter reflects lower-than-anticipated revenues.

Its late request to stamp 10 million pounds of Acala cotton, a market section in which it had no nearness last season, duties to check in half a larger number of gins this season than the last, and development in fiberTyping incomes this quarter, are proof of the cotton business’ proceeded with reception of DNA-stamping. The company envision that requests for DNA-checked cotton, and different filaments and materials will decidedly affect its top-line execution.

The third quarter is also reflective of the progress it have made with its commercial opportunities. The company’s several pilot projects with commercial industrial products markets that relate to higher throughput marking, validation and authentication systems that were developed and scaled under our government/military contracts. With their completion, these pilot projects should convert into commercial-scale deployments and serve to further diversify our revenue stream.”

Applied DNA is interestingly situated to use DNA as the atomic encapsulation of brand. Over the previous year, the company have limited its gap to concentrate on business verticals with close term drivers of income and development and have made critical walks in materials and protection and we keep on making advances in the modern items showcase.