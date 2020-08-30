Stocks to Track: Johnson & Johnson, (NYSE:JNJ), Denbury Resources, (NYSE:DNR), Orexigen Therapeutics, (NASDAQ:OREX)

On Wednesday, Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), gained 1.15% to $102.67.

Johnson & Johnson, declared an expanded partnership with Save the Children to support children influenced by the Syrian refugee crisis and strengthen long-term resiliency in their communities. The $1.75 million commitment was declared in advance of Save the Childrens third annual Illumination Gala in New York City.

Funding from Johnson & Johnson will be used to address immediate humanitarian needs, counting access to food and clean water, safe shelter, hygiene resources and winter clothing. The funding will also support the sustainable long-term recovery of influenced communities. Central to this are resilience-building activities, which comprise educational programming, mental health support and community-building initiatives for the displaced families.

Joaquin Duato, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and member of the Save the Children Board of Trustees, who will speak at the Illumination Gala, said, At Johnson & Johnson, we believe companies should stand together with their communities in times of greatest need. We are fortunate to have strong partners like Save the Children to respond to the immediate challenges in Syria in addition to creating a sustainable and brighter future for those touched by this crisis.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its auxiliaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONS brand name; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand name; skin care products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONS Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, LUBRIDERM, NEUTROGENA, and RoC brand names; women’s health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE, and o.b. tampon brand names.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), inclined 2.22% to $3.69, during its last trading session.

as some energy and related stocks got a boost from the turnaround in oil prices.

The commodity started the day in the green, then turned lower and finally finished the day higher.

Crude oil (WTI) is up by 0.07% to $40.70 per barrel this afternoon and Brent crude is up by 1.51% to $44.23 per barrel, according to the index offered by CNBC.com.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on improved oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Finally, Shares of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), ended its last trade with 0.41% gain, and closed at $2.45.

The stock saw its price movement on below-normal volume, as 3,242,889 shares changed hands when contrast with its average daily volume of 3.36 million shares, with a year-to-date performance of -59.57%.

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. It has a partnership agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize Contrave in Canada and Mexico. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Remarkable Stocks News Analysis: Valeant Pharmaceu…Remarkable Stocks News Update: Microsoft Corporati…Remarkable Stocks News Review: UnitedHealth Group …Active Stock to Observe: Ford Motor, (NYSE:F), Mob…Hot Stock to Observe: Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB), NXP S…Trending Stock to Observe: Alibaba Group Holding L…Three Active stocks among hottest: Aeterna Zentari…Sizzling Stocks Update: Freeport-McMoRan, (NYSE:FC…Investors Focused Stocks: SunEdison, (NYSE:SUNE), …