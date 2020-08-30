Remarkable Trending Stocks: Met life Inc (NYSE:MET), Southern Co (NYSE:SO), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Met life Inc (NYSE:MET), gained 0.31% to $51.18.

As part of the MetLife BWF World Super series sponsored by MetLife, Inc., the #1 US life insurer^, YONEX-SUNRISE Hong Kong Open 2015 came to a memorable close yesterday at the Hong Kong Coliseum, with Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei and Spain’s Carolina Marin emerging singles champions. The last time Lee took home the men’s singles championship in Hong Kong was in 2013.

The six-day tournament, which offers total prize money of USD350,000, is the Hong Kong stop of the BWF World Super series. Inaugurated in 2007, the BWF World Super series comprises 12 tournaments, attracting the top 32 world-ranked players in singles and doubles. With its title sponsorship of this spectacular international event since 2014, MetLife has shown continued dedication to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by fostering a healthy community globally.

Mr. Lennard Yong, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong*, attended the finals yesterday. “MetLife and BWF have partnered across the world with the shared mission to enhance diversity and health and wellness,” he said. “Through extending our global partnership to Hong Kong, we hope to engage and encourage the local community to build interest in sports and healthy living, as we continue to commit ourselves to realizing our brand promise to assist people pursue more from life.”

MetLife, Inc. provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset administration products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America; Asia; and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO), declined -0.57% to $44.99, during its current trading session.

Mississippi Power, declared it has filed a fuel cost request with the Mississippi Public Service Commission that would reduce the portion of customer bills related to fuel. Based on the request, a residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity per month could see an average savings of $13.70 on their total monthly bill.

If approved by the PSC, the lower fuel rates will go into effect in February. The total annual reduction in fuel costs in 2016 is about $120 million.

The requested decrease is being driven by the companys ability to take advantage of lower fuel prices.

The Southern Company, together with its auxiliaries, operates as a public electric utility company. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity through coal, nuclear, oil and gas, and hydro resources in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Finally, Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX), lost -0.39%, and is now trading at $30.42.

Fox Networks Group, declared that it is partnering with former 20th Century Fox Film Chief Creative Officer, Tony Sella, to form AKS Content. The new joint venture will develop original content, integrations and promotions, to assist brands effectively and organically reach viewers. Mr. Sella will work across FNG’s television portfolio, which comprises FOX, FX, Fox Sports and National Geographic.

“Tony is one of the worlds finest creative executives with a storied and award winning career marketing the highest grossing movies in history,” said Peter Rice, Chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group. “Our new creative partnership with AKS Content, together with Fox Advanced Ad Products and brand integrations like the current Pepsi campaign for Empire, which Tony assisted develop, underscore our commitment to innovate and engage, rather than disrupt, recently’s highly sophisticated consumer.”

Randy Freer, President and COO of Fox Networks Group, added: “Tony has a unique ability to connect brand marketers with creative talent. As the television industry undergoes rapid transformation, we’re excited for Tony to assist us bring the connection between brand advertising and content to new levels, in order to extend and enhance our core storytelling and give brands a totally authentic and engaging way to reach viewers.”

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments.

