Notable Runners – Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE:ENB)

On Friday, Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), gained 3.60% to $3.45.

Avon Products, declared that it will hold its Investor Day on January 21, 2016 at its global Research & Development facility in Suffern, New York, starting at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will feature presentations from the companys executive team on Avons growth and investment strategies, cost and capital structure, and outlook.

Avon will host a live webcast of this event on www.avoninvestor.com. The webcast and related presentation materials will also be archived on the website for one year.

Shares of Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), declined -0.83% to $7.19, during its last trading session.

HERE, a Nokia company, is a leader in navigation, mapping and location experiences. We build high-definition (HD) maps and combine them with cloud technology to enable rich, real-time location experiences in a broad range of connected devices from smartphones and tablets to wearables and vehicles.

HERE, a leader in mapping, navigation and location experiences, and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment are together evaluating the deployment of a cellular network-based Cooperative Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS) for improving road safety and reducing congestion in the Netherlands.

The evaluation focuses on a system utilizing standard commercial 3G and 4G/LTE cellular networks in addition to location cloud technology and data analytics from HERE to connect smartphones and other devices, road infrastructure and traffic administration centers. The system would serve as an efficient low latency data exchange mechanism, whereby targeted information about, for example, an accident or black ice could be communicated to the right people at the right time and location.

HERE has agreed to support Beter Benutten (Optimising Use), the ministrys comprehensive program to optimize the efficiency of the countrys transportation networks through innovative solutions, with a demonstration of the technology in Amsterdam during the Netherlands Presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2016.

Finally, Shares of Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE:ENB), ended its last trade with -2.18% loss, and closed at $35.38.

Enbridge, declared the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the 103-megawatt (MW) New Creek Wind Project, from EverPower Wind Holdings, LLC. Enbridges total investment is about US$0.2 billion.

Located in Grant County, West Virginia, New Creek Wind will comprise 49 Gamesa G97/G90 turbines and is targeted to be in service in December 2016. The project was developed by EverPower Wind Holdings LLC., an independent U.S. renewable energy developer.

With strong fundamentals and commercial underpinnings, the New Creek Wind Project is a strong fit within our low-risk value proposition, and advances a key corporate precedingity of growing our renewable generation platform, said Vern Yu, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Chief Development Officer, Enbridge Inc. We welcome the relationship with EverPower, a safe and community-focused developer, owner and operator of U.S. wind projects.