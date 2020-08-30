Latest Business Stocks in Review: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Republic Services, Inc (NYSE:RSG), Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE)

On Friday, Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), inclined 0.23% to $17.48.

Bank of America (BAC) stock is likely to fall if and when the Federal Reserve improvements its short-term interest rate target.

On November 17, Bank of America Merrill Lynch released its 2016 CFO Outlook, reporting that CFOs rate the U.S. economy is at its highest level since the 2008 recession and predict continued growth for their companies and workforce in 2016.

In a survey of 500 financial executives from companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $2 billion, a majority of CFOs report the outlook for the economy and their companies as increasingly positive. Important findings comprise:

The U.S. and world economies

On a 100-point index, with zero being extremely weak and 100 being extremely strong, CFOs give the U.S. economy an average score of 61, up from last year (59) and the highest of the last eight years.

Ninety percent of CFOs believe that the U.S. economy will expand (49 percent) or remain the same (41 percent). The top factors that CFOs feel will impact the U.S. economy in 2016 are the elections (63 percent) and health care costs (50 percent).

If interest rates were to rise, 70 percent of CFOs surveyed say it would have no impact on how they would invest their working capital, maintaining their current allocation of instruments and deposits. This is up significantly from 51 percent in 2015, suggesting that CFOs formerly made adjustments in anticipation of rising interest rates.

CFOs remain cautious about the world economy. The average rating is 49, down from the 51 stated for 2015, reflecting the current economic and political instability abroad.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations and Governments with a range of banking, investing, asset administration and other financial and risk administration products and services. Through its banking and various nonbank auxiliaries, it provides a range of banking and nonbank financial services and products.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc (NYSE:RSG), inclined 0.36% to $44.11, during its last trading session.

Reaffirming its commitment for sustainability initiatives and a cleaner environment, premier waste administration firm Republic Services, Inc. RSG expanded its compressed natural gas (CNG) fleet in Gardena, CA area by adding 11 solid waste collection trucks. The natural gas vehicles replaced diesel-powered trucks in the region to bring the tally of cleaner and environment-friendly vehicles in Gardena to 176, according to Zacks

CNG is arguably the cleanest fuel available for heavy-duty vehicles. Vehicles that run on CNG emit almost zero particulate emissions and reduce smog-producing nitrogen oxide emissions by 50% relative to diesel trucks. For every vehicle that is converted to natural gas, the use of diesel fuel is cut by about 8,000 gallons per year on an average. This decreases greenhouse gas emissions per truck by more than 22 metric tons per year. Additionally, it offers cost advantages over traditional fuels and enables vehicles to make less noise than those running on diesel.

Republic Services is the second-largest domestic non-hazardous solid waste company in the U.S. It provides non-hazardous solid waste disposal services for commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers through a network of collection companies. The company is presently focusing on a series of high-quality acquisition opportunities, primarily of recycling assets that have the potential to drive healthy long-term growth in its top 25 markets. Zacks Report

Republic Services, Inc (NYSE:RSG), is a provider of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste services industry. The Company provides non-hazardous solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers. The Company operates three geographic operating regions that are also its segments: East, Central and West. Each region is organized into several areas and each area contains multiple business units or operating locations.

Finally, Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE), ended its last trade with 3.78% gain, and closed at $13.49.

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company reported that James A. MacLennan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Noble Corporation plc, will present at the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Ultimate Energy Conference in New York City on Tuesday, December 1, 2015, starting at 1:50 p.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time.

Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE), operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 15 jackups, 9 drillships, and 8 semisubmersibles, counting 1 high-specification, harsh environment jackup under construction. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

