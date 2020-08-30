Active U.S Stocks in the Spotlight: Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KBIO), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)

On Friday, Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), gained 0.29% to $54.24.

Citigroup, declared the expiration and final tender results of its formerly declared cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) with respect to the series of notes set forth in the first table below (the “Any and All Notes”) and the second table below (the “Maximum Tender Notes,” and together with the Any and All Notes, the “Notes,” and each a “series” of Notes).

These Offers, in which Notes totaling about $1,154,501,000 are being accepted, are consistent with Citigroup’s liability administration strategy, and reflect its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Since 2013, Citigroup redeemed or stepped down $33.8 billion of securities, not taking into account exchanged securities, of which $11.7 billion was redeemed or stepped down in 2015, reducing Citigroup’s overall funding costs. Citigroup will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities based on several factors, counting, without limitation, economic value, potential impact on Citigroup’s net interest margin and borrowing costs, overall remaining tenor of Citigroup’s debt portfolio, capital impact, and overall market conditions.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Shares of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KBIO), inclined 30.79% to $34.83, during its last trading session.

According to Global Analyst Reports, the world market for colorectal cancer is predictable to reach $8.8 billion by 2020 and the global pancreatic cancer market is projected to exceed $1.2 billion by 2015.

Propanc Health Group Corporation (PPCH) is developing a drug that could take a major slice of both markets. PPCH is developing new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

In recent preclinical animal efficacy studies, PPCH has shown noteworthy tumor growth inhibition in pancreatic and ovarian cancers for PRP. The results from these studies were also used to file a new patent specifying a new target efficacious dose range for future human studies.

In the pancreatic cancer study, Pan-02 mouse pancreatic tumor cells were orthotopically inoculated (i.e. grafted into its normal place in the body) into immune competent (C57BL/6) mice.Treatment with PRP injected once daily commenced nine days post inoculation, identified as Day 0. At Day 26, noteworthy(p≤0.05) reduction in mean tumor weight was observed, 86% inhibition at the efficacious dose contrast to the vehicle control.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company’s product candidates comprise KB004, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome and myelofibrosis; and KB003 that accomplished Phase II clinical trial to treat chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, an orphan oncology indication.

Finally, Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC), ended its last trade with 47.83% gain, and closed at $1.02.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, declared the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating that CYC065, a highly-selective, second-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) 2/9 inhibitor prolongs survival in MYCN-addicted neuroblastoma models. The in vitro and in vivo preclinical data will be presented at the 4th Neuroblastoma Symposium, November 26-27, 2015 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

“MYC activates a major genetic pathway in cancer that is very difficult to target directly,” said Spiro Rombotis, Cyclacel’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “CYC065 treatment of MYC-addicted neuroblastoma via CDK2/cyclin E inhibition offers a novel approach to target this critical cancer mechanism. Tumor regression or improved survival is seldom seen in animal models of cancers addicted to MYC proteins, such as MYCN. We are encouraged by the CYC065 data as they add to the growing evidence of the value of CDK inhibition as an innovative approach to treat cancer. Previous data demonstrated that CDK2/9 inhibitors target key molecular features of cancers with poor prognosis, such as cyclin E amplification/over expression, MLL rearrangements and MYC-amplification/over expression. We have recently initiated a first-in-human, Phase 1 trial of CYC065 in patients with advanced solid tumors.”

The study evaluated the ability of two Cyclacel CDK2/9 inhibitors, CYC065 and CCT68127, to inhibit cell proliferation and induce apoptosis of neuroblastoma cells in vitro and in vivo. In vivo efficacy was evaluated in subcutaneous xenograft models of both MYCN-amplified and non-amplified neuroblastoma cells and the Th-MYCN genetically-engineered mouse model of neuroblastoma. The study showed that neuroblastoma cell lines with MYCN amplification and high MYCN expression levels were sensitive to both CDK2/9 inhibitors. CYC065 and CCT68127 depleted MYCN protein in a time- and dose-dependent manner, blocked neuroblastoma cell proliferation and induced apoptosis. Both CYC065 and CCT68127 resulted in significantly reduced tumor burdens and prolonged survival in MYCN-addicted neuroblastoma models in vivo.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases.