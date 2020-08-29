Worth Watching Stocks – Microsoft Corporation, (NASDAQ:MSFT), Micron Technology, (NASDAQ:MU), Wells Fargo & Company, (NYSE:WFC)

On Wednesday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), gained 0.46% to $54.40, hitting its highest level.

One week after launching worldwide, Halo 5: Guardians has made history as the biggest Halo launch and fastest-selling Xbox One exclusive game to date, with more than $400 million in global sales of Halo 5: Guardians games and hardware, pushing the franchise to over $5 billion lifetime. With the highest week one attach rate for a Microsoft first-party title on Xbox One, the game was the most played of any game on Xbox One, in addition to the most played on Xbox Live.

Fans have logged more than 21 million hours of total gameplay, counting 12 million hours in campaign mode alone. The widely praised multiplayer modes have also led to 9 million total hours played with nearly 7 million multiplayer matches played across Arena and the all-new Warzone mode. In addition, Halo fans are taking to the new Requisition System in a big way, with over 45 million REQ Packs attained, totaling more than 568 million REQ Cards.

Last weeks Halo 5: Live earned a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most watched video game launch broadcast, setting a precedent with more than 330,000 unique streams on the evening of the broadcast. In addition, content from the broadcast generated 5.5 million total views throughout the week. This resulted in a spike in digital sales of Halo 5: Guardians, leading to it becoming the best-selling digital game ever in the Xbox Store for an opening week.

Microsoft Corporation, a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. Its Computing and Gaming Hardware segment provides Xbox gaming and entertainment consoles and accessories, second-party and third-party video games, and Xbox Live subscriptions; surface devices and accessories; and Microsoft PC accessories.

Inotera Memories Inc, Micron Technology Incs joint venture in Taiwan, said on Monday it would appoint a replacement for its Chairman Charles Kau later this month, according to Reuters.

The declaration came after Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup as global executive vice president.

Tsinghua Unigroup, Chinas state-backed technology conglomerate, had made an informal $23 billion takeover offer for Micron that was rejected out-of-hand by the Idaho-based companys leadership.

Last month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Tsinghua Unigroup hired Kau, who played a role in the negotiations between Tsinghua and Micron, as its global executive vice president. Reuters Reports

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. The company offers DDR4 and DDR3 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications.

Wells Fargo & Company, declared that it has selected three early stage companies – Gridspace, Roostify, and Splice Machine – for investments of up to $500,000 for the fall 2015 class of the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator, a semiannual boot camp for innovators who seek to shape the future of financial services. Companies join Wells Fargo’s accelerator to refine their potential breakthrough technologies for financial services and other applications. Wells Fargo also is now accepting worldwide through Dec. 16 applications for its spring 2016 class at https://accelerator.wellsfargo.com.

Wells Fargo & Company provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, in addition to time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, auto floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards.