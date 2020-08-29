On Tuesday’s trade, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)s shares surged 1.19% to $31.37.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (Hawaiian), stated its financial results for the third quarter of 2015.

GAAP net income of $70.0 million or $1.15 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income of $78.4 million or $1.29 per diluted share, an enhance of $28.9 million or $0.50 cents per diluted share year-over-year.

Adjusted pre-tax margin of 20.0% contrast to 12.6% in the preceding year period.

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $611 million.

Achieved leverage target at 3.1x.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2015 the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $611 million.

Outstanding debt and capital lease obligations of about $914 million comprising of the following: $665 million under secured loa contracts to finance a portion of the purchase price for 11 Airbus A330-200 aircraft. $123 million under secured loa contracts to finance a portion of the purchase price for 15 Boeing 717-200 aircraft. $97 million in capital lease obligations to finance the acquisition of an Airbus A330-200, two Boeing 717-200 aircraft and aircraft-related equipment. $26 million under floating rate notes to finance the acquisition of two Boeing 767-300 ER aircraft. $3 million of convertible senior notes.



Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its partner, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the planned air transportation of passengers and cargo. It offers daily services on North America routes between the state of Hawaii and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington, in addition to daily services on its neighbor island routes among the four major islands of the state of Hawaii.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), ended its Tuesday’s trading session with 2.30% gain, and closed at $88.66.

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) stated third quarter 2015 revenues of $632 million, a decrease of 7% contrast to third quarter 2014. Overall, carload volumes were 2% lower than in third quarter 2014. Not Taking Into Account the estimated impacts of Mexican peso depreciation and lower U.S. fuel prices, revenue raised 1% contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Contrast to 2014, third quarter revenue comprised of a 6% enhance in Agriculture & Minerals and a 5% enhance in Chemical & Petroleum. All other commodity groups were down contrast to 2014.

Operating expenses in the third quarter were $412 million, 8% lower than 2014. Not Taking Into Account the estimated impacts of Mexican peso depreciation and lower U.S. fuel prices, operating expenses raised 2% contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Kansas City Southern, through its auxiliaries, engages in the freight rail transportation business. It operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)s shares declined -4.07% to $75.30.

Varian Medical Systems (VAR) is announcing that it anticipates to report lower earnings for fiscal year 2015 than was formerly guided in its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year. The company now anticipates non-GAAP net earnings will be about $4.29 per diluted share and that GAAP net earnings will be about $4.09 per diluted share. The company continues to expect that revenues for the year will grow by about 2 percent, or 6 percent on a constant currency basis. These preliminary results are subject to revision due to the completion of the companys financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between the date of this press release and the time that the company reports its full fiscal year results on October 28, 2015.

Oncology Systems fourth quarter gross orders are predictable to be equal with the strong preceding year period and up about 5 percent in constant currency. For fiscal year 2015, Oncology gross orders are predictable to be equal with the preceding year, and up 6 percent in constant currency. Contrast to the corresponding preceding year periods, Imaging Components gross orders are predictable to decline by about 30 percent for the fourth quarter and by about 16 percent for the fiscal year. Imaging Components sells almost exclusively in dollars. The fourth quarter results should also comprise proton gross orders totaling about $140 million for three centers. The year-ending backlog for the company is predictable to be $3.5 billion, up 10 percent from the year-ago period.

With the orders growth in the Oncology and Proton businesses partially offset by ongoing challenges in the Imaging Components business, the company anticipates revenues for fiscal year 2016 to grow in the range of 4 to 5 percent on a stated basis. The companys non-GAAP net earnings for fiscal year 2016 should be in the range of $4.45 to $4.55 per diluted share. The company will start to report non-GAAP results in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2015.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, stereotactic radiotherapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, and brachytherapy.

