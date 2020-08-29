Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: GoPro, (NASDAQ:GPRO), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, (NASDAQ:HBAN), Rovi Corporation, (NASDAQ:ROVI)

On Thursday, Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), lost -15.19% to $25.62, hitting its lowest level.

GoPro has market value of $3.40B while its EPS was booked as $1.17 in the last 12 months. The stock has 132.86M shares outstanding while 46.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 46.30% while net profit margin was 10.20%.

GoPro, Inc. develops hardware and software solutions to alleviate consumer pain points associated with capturing, managing, sharing, and enjoying engaging content. The company offers HERO line of capture devices, such as cameras; premium accessories, counting battery BacPac, smart remote, and LCD touch BacPac accessories; and mounts comprising equipment-based mounts comprising of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and grip and tripod mounts that enable consumers to capture content while engaged in a range of activities, in addition to mounts that enable customers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), declined -0.44% to $11.30, during its last trading session.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, recorded a 1.5 percent drop in net income in the third quarter, hurt by extra legal reserves set aside to account for a $72 million fraud judgment related to a former Michigan business customer, according to Business Journals.

The banks profit was $153 million in the third quarter, down from $155 million a year earlier. Share earnings were unchanged at 18 cents, the Columbus-based parent of Huntington National Bank (NASDAQ:HBAN) told investors and analysts Thursday in reporting quarterly results. Business Journals Reports

Huntington was able to grow revenue by 5 percent to $757 million during the three-month period ended Sept. 30, from $721 million a year earlier. Business Journals added

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company’s Retail and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, counting checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange hedging, and treasury administration services.

Finally, Shares of Rovi Corporation (NASDAQ:ROVI), ended its last trade with -22.96% loss, and closed at $8.69, hitting its lowest level.

Rovi Corp. (ROVI) on Wednesday stated a loss of $18.5 million in its third quarter, according to AP.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The digital TV listings company posted revenue of $114.9 million in the period.

Rovi anticipates full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $500 million to $530 million. AP Reports

Rovi Corporation provides integrated solutions for the discovery and personalization of digital entertainment to service providers and consumer electronics (CE) industry worldwide. The company offers interactive program guides (IPGs), an interactive listing of television or video program information that enables viewers to navigate through, sort, select, and plan video programming for viewing and recording.