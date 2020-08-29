General Commentary on Active Stocks – Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

On Friday, Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO), declined -1.23% or -0.35 points to $28.07, in last trading session.

According to News report, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. declared that it is teaming up with Salesforce to enable customers to connect directly to their Salesforce environments via Zayo’s high-bandwidth, fiber-based connections. Zayo’s network solutions provide Salesforce customers with options for private connectivity transport that is high-performing and highly secure.

Zayo’s fiber-optic network extends more than 84,000 route miles across the United States and Europe, and connects to about 17,500 on-net buildings, providing connectivity to the majority of data centers and carrier hotels in the United States.

Zayo’s cloud connectivity will initially link to Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Force.com. Zayo’s connectivity solutions are flexible and scalable so multiple connections can be established initially or added over time.

“Our dedicated connections provide predictable performance, a high level of security and a consistent network experience without the need for an Internet-based connection,” said Dennis Kyle, senior vice president of planned market and business development at Zayo. “We are enabling customers to create this dedicated connectivity to their Salesforce environments simply, securely and cost-effectively.”

Customers can generate a quote, shop and purchase Zayo services, counting dedicated connectivity, through Tranzact, an innovative online shopping and self-service platform built on the Salesforce Platform.

The stock closed its last trade at $28.07. The market capitalization for the company is reported at $6.82B.

Looking at other metrics of the stock, we find that latest closing price of $28.07 is at a premium to its 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Its intraday range has been $27.81 to $28.43; it is trading at discount as compared to its 52-week high of $32.18 achieved on Dec 29, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $21.21 faced on Oct 17, 2014. Turning to market valuation, the P/S ratio is 5.32. The stock is down -9.31% in this year through last close. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -1.44%, in opposition to -1.68% in 1-month period.

Short-Term Price Target Update: The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $31.25, according to 16 brokers. The higher price target for ZAYO is $36.00, while the lower price target is $20.00. In the past 52-weeks, the company shares have gained 27.59% and marked new high $32.18 on Dec 29, 2014.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Physical Infrastructure, Lit Services, and Other. The Physical Infrastructure segment provides dark fiber, fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure, and colocation and interconnection services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.

