Christmas Day News Update: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Dec 24 Wall Street was mixed on Thursday as a drop in energy stocks kept a lid on holiday cheer in a shortened Christmas Eve trading session, according to Reuters

Equity markets will close at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) on Thursday, ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Friday. Volume is predictable to be light, which could exacerbate volatility.

According to latest news report, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) dropped -0.71% and closed at $149.65, said some packages would be delayed due to heavy storms rolling across the Southeast and Midwest, and that the company would make some deliveries on Christmas Day, according to Market Watch

FedEx’s major air hub is located in Memphis, Tenn., in an area affected by the storms. FedEx made some adjustments to its operations due to the severe weather and to minimize customer disruptions, a spokeswoman wrote in an email.

“FedEx is operating with slight delays this morning, but we are ongoing to make adjustments and do everything we can to minimize impact on our customers,” she added.

To ensure packages make it, FedEx Corporation, said some Express employees will make deliveries Christmas Day on a voluntary basis, and all customer counters at FedEx Express stations will be open in the morning for customer pickups. The company has done this for the past several years, a spokeswoman added.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content comprised in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve negotiations with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as anticipates, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.