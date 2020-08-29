Bright Stocks Buzz: Cisco Systems, (NASDAQ:CSCO), Marathon Petroleum Corporation, (NYSE:MPC), Public Service Enterprise Group, (NYSE:PEG)

On Friday, Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), gained 1.97% to $27.48.

As the host city of the third annual Internet of Things World Forum (IoTWF) industry event, taking place December 6-8, Dubai will be a showcase for more than 20 digital city and connected industry solution deployments made possible by Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and the IoT industry.

Through a series of smart city experience tours, IoTWF attendees will see why Dubai is touted as one of the most technologically advanced cities in the world. To expand upon last years IoTWF in Chicago, Dubai is featuring twice as many solutions than were featured at the 2014 event.

The deployments featured in the tours will comprise services such as connected parking, connected lighting and waste administration, alongside other vertical industries. More importantly, attendees will have the opportunity to visualize these solutions as not only connected but interconnected and able to share data.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), inclined 2.19% to $55.63, during its last trading session.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) declared the completion of the formerly declared merger by which MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. became a wholly-owned partner of MPLX LP (MPLX).

Effective with the closing are the following executive and director appointments:

Frank M. Semple has been elected to the board of directors of MPC. Mr. Semple will also serve as vice chairman of the general partner of MPLX and has been elected to its board of directors. Mr. Semple formerly served as MarkWest`s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Randy S. Nickerson has been designated executive vice president, corporate strategy of MPC. Mr. Nickerson formerly served as MarkWest`s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Finally, Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG), ended its last trade with 1.23% gain, and closed at $38.63.

Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) declared effective December 1, annual electric bills are dropping by about 3.9 percent as another charge related to energy restructuring expires. The reduction was recently approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

The December 1 change is in addition to reductions totaling about 2.4 percent that took effect earlier in 2015. As a result of these reductions, the annual bill for a typical residential electric customer who uses 7,200 kilowatt-hours annually and receives electric supply from PSE&G has dropped by about $85, or about 6.3 percent since Jan. 1, 2015.

The charges that expired in 2015 are recovered costs incurred by PSE&G for the securitization of stranded costs and associated taxes it paid related to when the states electric industry was deregulated. Additional deregulation-related charges are predictable to expire in 2016.

In another news, PSEG Long Island, updated its customer communications service and branded it, MyAlerts. The improved service provides customers with the ability to receive billing and payment alerts, in addition to outage reporting and updates through email or any text-enabled phone/mobile device.

Through the MyAlerts service, customers have the option of signing up for several billing, account and outage alerts that can be sent to their email address or text-enabled device. Customers can be notified when a new bill is generated for their account, when a payment is due and when a payment has been applied to their account. If a customer is enrolled in balanced billing, they can sign up to receive alerts when the monthly installment changes. Together with billing and payments, customers can continue to use MyAlerts to report an outage and receive restoration updates.

