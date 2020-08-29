Active Stocks News Update: Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

On Wednesday, Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), gained 1.03% to $70.96.

CyberSource, a Visa Inc. company (NYSE:V), and one of the worlds largest providers of eCommerce payment administration services, recently declared a partnership with China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (China Eastern), one of three major airlines in the country. This agreement will allow China Eastern to safely accept online payments and elevate the overall customer experience.

Through this partnership, China Eastern will have access to CyberSources fraud administration tool, in addition to support and expertise from CyberSource risk analysts to customize its fraud screening operations. This will significantly enable China Eastern to control its online fraud rate with the ability to accept more genuine orders with confidence, while minimizing the rejection of valid ones. In turn, this will improve the customer payment experience and strengthen customer loyalty.

China Eastern ranks among the worlds top five airlines in terms of the number of passengers it carries, which totals almost 90 million annually. Its flight network presently serves more than 1,057 destinations across 179 countries. Emphasizing world-class customer service, the airline is recognized as one of the top 100 brands in China. As part of its drive to elevate customer experience, the airline recognized fraud administration as one of its top planned business priorities. By implementing effective fraud administration practices across its payment lifecycle, China Eastern will enable a higher number of successful transactions, in turn enhancing customers payment experience and lowering operating costs.

Visa Inc. is a payments technology company. The Company is engaged in operating a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions across the world. The Company provides its services to consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments in more than 200 countries and territories for electronic payments. The Company offers fraud protection for account holders and rapid payment for merchants.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), declined -0.43% to $37.30, during its last trading session.

Landmark, a Halliburton (HAL) business line and a leading provider of software for the upstream oil and gas industry, and Palantir Solutions, a leading provider of asset and corporate-level scenario planning software, have formed an alliance to develop a fully integrated economics, planning and decision support framework. The joint solutions will be aimed at assisting exploration and production organizations respond more effectively to changes in technical data and market conditions. This responsiveness, in the face of uncertainty, will assist enable companies to more effectively manage economic risk and improvement the returns on their portfolio of investments.

The current market outlook for the oil and gas industry indicates the need for a more efficient decision support system to improve petroleum investment lifecycle administration. Connecting Landmarks DecisionSpace® software directly to the Palantir PlanningSpace™ will create end-to-end petro technical and economic workflows. Operators will be able to continuously calibrate surface and subsurface risks with economics to implement planning workflows that are integrated, collaborative and dynamic.

Landmarks VP, Nagaraj Srinivasan states: To meet the requirements of a dynamic supply, demand and pricing environment in a global setting, world class organizations need next generation systems for a near-real time view of their business and to achieve planned cost administration objectives. The joint solution from Landmark and Palantir allows customers to manage costs, reserves and optimize their portfolio and investment decisions therefore driving overall business performance.

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates operate under two divisions, which form the basis for its two operating segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment.

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), declined -4.87% to $33.59, during its last trading session.

FireEye has recently dodged a bullet, after a researcher from ERNW GmBH detected flaws in the company’s security suite. In turn, FireEye decided to place an injunction against the researcher, preventing him from fully disclosing the details. The company stated that this was done in order to prevent its trade secrets. Consequently, FEYE has been drawing a lot of criticism from the security community, who were expecting a full disclosure of the vulnerabilities at the 44Con event in London, according to Journal Transcript.

Recent reports suggest that the flaw lied in the Apache servers of the company, which could be accessed by default use of the root account to access client data. A compromise on this level could have led to control without permission and data theft on a very large scale. Although the flaws have been fixed by the company, the researcher was still awarded an injunction from a German court. As a result, the company is trying to explain its position and exercise damage control. In a more recent statement from FEYE, the company stated that their team is comprised of security researchers as well and any comments on FireEye products are most welcome. Journal Transcript Reports

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services.

Finally, Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), ended its last trade with -5.64% loss, and closed at $31.97.

Mosaic hosted the third annual Hunger-Relief Forum at the Bradenton Convention Center. The session brought together local and state policymakers, agriculture, health and hunger-issues experts for interactive negotiations on the causes of hunger and viable solutions to improvement food access in Florida.

Many dont realize Florida is fourth in the nation for family hunger, or that one in six people in the Tampa Bay area live with hunger every day, said Mark Kaplan, Mosaic Senior Vice President Public Affairs. At Mosaic, we recognize that ending hunger is a multifaceted challenge. By bringing people together to better understand the roots of hunger, we hope to find sustainable solutions for food insecurity here in Florida.

The day-long forum kicked off with keynote speaker Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Adam H. Putnam. Commissioner Putnam offered an update on Floridas Roadmap to Living Healthy program, the first statewide map that correlates lack of access to nutritious food with poor health indicators in an advanced web-based GIS (Geographic Information Systems) tool. The program was introduced at last years Florida Hunger-Relief Forum.

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company is a single source supplier of phosphate and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. It operates in two segments.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.