Active Stocks in Action: Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

On Wednesday, Shares of Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), lost -2.01% to $28.76.

Spectra Energy Corp, stated third quarter 2015 financial results. For the quarter, ongoing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $634 million, contrast with $704 million in the preceding-year quarter.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) for the quarter was $223 million, contrast with $236 million in the same quarter last year.

Ongoing net income from controlling interests was $156 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share (EPS), contrast with $209 million, or $0.31 diluted EPS in third quarter 2014. Stated net income from controlling interests was $174 million, or $0.26 diluted EPS, contrast with $201 million, or $0.30 diluted EPS in third quarter 2014.

Spectra Energy Corp, through its auxiliaries, owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas-related energy assets in North America. The company’s Spectra Energy Partners segment engages in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, in addition to transportation and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) for customers in various regions of the mid western, northeastern, and southeastern United States and Canada. Its natural gas pipeline systems comprise of about 21,000 miles of transmission pipelines; and storage capacity comprises 295 billion cubic feet (Bcf).

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), declined -0.54% to $18.45, during its last trading session.

KKR & Co. L.P., declared that Scott Nuttall, Global Head of Capital and Asset Administration, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking & Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2015 at 3:00 PM EDT.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, administration buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, and middle market investments.

Finally, Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), ended its last trade with -1.72% loss, and closed at $36.10.

HCP, declared results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

FFO, FFO as adjusted and FAD are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance of real estate investment trusts. See the Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution sections of this release for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS

During the third quarter, we expanded our senior housing joint venture partnerships with Brookdale Senior Living and MBK Senior Living with $26 million of new investments, bringing our year-to-date total investments to $1.9 billion.

As formerly revealed, in July 2015, we converted a $42 million (£27 million) loan to Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) into fee ownership of two care homes in the United Kingdom at an equal value. The properties are triple-net leased to MMCG for an initial term of 15 years.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry counting sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.

