Active Stocks Buzz: Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)

On Friday, Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), gained 0.62% to $91.28.

Chevron Products Company, a Chevron U.S.A. Inc. division, declared the launch of its ISOCLEAN Program, a first of its kind national program that offers a solution to particle contamination through products and in-plant services designed to assist customers in maximizing the life of their equipment by meeting stringent quality control standards set by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Chevron’s ISOCLEAN program comprises ISOCLEAN Certified Lubricants, which have been certified to meet the fluid ISO Cleanliness requirements of OEMs, and ISOCLEAN Services, which are in-plant services designed to clean up and manage contamination of in-service lubricants and operating systems. Both offerings are dependent on each other and assist to reduce wear, decrease unplanned downtime and extend the life of equipment.

Chevron’s ISOCLEAN Certified Lubricants meet a specific ISO Cleanliness code at the point of delivery, which represents the most stringent cleanliness standards and specifications for lubricants placed in equipment that are required by several leading OEMs. An important first step in controlling lubricant contamination is starting with a certified lubricant. These products assist reduce the expense and manpower required by end customers to pre-filter non-certified lubricants to meet OEM requirements.

Chevron Corporation, through its auxiliaries, engages in the petroleum, chemicals, and power and energy operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, in addition to holds interest in a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), declined -1.80% to $24.24, during its last trading session.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) and Clean the World, declared that Hilton Paris Opera is the first ever hotel in continental Europe to partner with Clean the World. Hilton Paris Opera will lead the European roll-out of Clean the World by contributing discarded soap and bottled amenities that will be recycled to benefit European citizens who are at risk for hygiene-related illnesses. As the world’s largest soap recycler, Clean the World has contributed to a 30 percent reduction in pre-adolescent deaths from hygiene-related illnesses since 2009. Hilton signed a master agreement with Clean the World earlier this year making it the organization’s largest hotel partner.

When Clean the World set out to establish a presence in Europe, the United States-based social enterprise focused on cities where there is a high density of hotel rooms, a dedication to environmentally friendly practices and committed hotel partners. Paris became a natural choice for expansion not only because Paris is one the world’s top tourist destinations but also an early commitment from one of the city’s leading hotels, Hilton Paris Opera.

“Since 2009, Clean the World has distributed more than 700,000 hygiene kits in the United States, Canada, and Asia, while diverting 3,600 metric tons of waste from landfills,” said Clean the World founder and CEO Shawn Seipler. “European hotels have a strong commitment to managing their environmental footprint and are always looking for new ways to embrace responsible. This expansion is noteworthyfor us, and we couldn’t ask for a better launch partner than Hilton Paris Opera and Hilton Worldwide. The timing of this declarement is especially meaningful for us, because recently is Global Handwashing Day.”

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels, resorts, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates hotels under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Finally, Shares of Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ:NETE), ended its last trade with 0.58% gain, and closed at $0.139.

Net Element, declared the termination of $5 million senior convertible notes, which were declared as part of the financing on May 1, 2015 and extended through moratorium agreement with the investors until October 10, 2015.

As formerly stated on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 4, 2015, Net Element reached two letter agreements dated August 4, 2015 with the certain qualified institutional investors and certain accredited investors listed in the Securities Purchase Agreement (the Letter Agreement). Among other things, the Letter Agreements offered that, absent a written agreement otherwise, all Notes (as defined in the Letter Agreements) will be automatically (i.e., without any further action by the Company or the investors) null and void as of the Moratorium Date with no obligations or liabilities whatsoever on the Company relating thereto; (ii) the investors right to purchase, and the Companys obligation to issue, Additional Notes and Additional Warrants (each, as defined in the Debt Securities Purchase Agreement) will be automatically (i.e., without further action by the Company or the investors) null and void as of the Moratorium Date with no obligations or liabilities whatsoever of the Company relating thereto; and (iii) within five (5) business days from the Moratorium Date, the investors will return to the Company the originals of all Notes for cancellation by the Company. The Moratorium Date (as extended to 11:59 pm EST on October 11, 2015 as formerly stated on Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2015, September 14, 2015, and October 1, 2015, respectively) has expired.

As a result of the expiration of the Moratorium Date, the Companys indebtedness and all obligations under the Notes, in addition to the Companys obligation to issue Additional Notes and Additional Warrants, are cancelled effective as of 11:59 pm EST on October 11, 2015.

Net Element, Inc., a global payments-as-a-service, operates as a technology provider with an integrated mobile and transactional services platform serving emerging market clients. The company, through its partner, TOT Group, Inc., operates Unified Payments that processes cashless transactions for card-present or card-not-present transactions, counting point-of-sale (POS), mobile POS (mPOS), EMV, near field communication, Apple Pay, Internet businesses, service-oriented businesses, and mail order/telephone order merchants, in addition to processes other cashless transactions, counting checks and direct debits.

