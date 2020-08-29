Active Movers of Yesterday: Jumei International Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:JMEI), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP)

On Wednesday, Shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:JMEI), gained 0.10% to $10.23.

Jumei International Holding Limited, declared that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the AGM) at 20/F, Tower B, Central Point Plaza, No. 11 Dongzhimen South Avenue, Beijing, China on December 18, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Beijing time). No proposal will be presented to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Companys American depositary shares (ADSs) to discuss Company affairs with administration.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 18, 2015 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the Record Date) for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Companys Class A or Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.00025 per share, at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Holders of the Companys ADSs are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, counting women’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, in addition to baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), declined -6.14% to $10.01, during its last trading session.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, declared that Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vandas President and CEO will take part in the Citi 2015 Global Healthcare 11 Conference on Thursday November 5, 2015, in New York City.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company’s products comprise HETLIOZ, a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt, a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Finally, Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP), ended its last trade with -6.53% loss, and closed at $27.17.

Enbridge Energy Administration, confirmed that its formerly declared share distribution, to be paid on November 13, 2015, will comprise of 2.1510 additional shares for each 100 shares of record on November 6, 2015.

The distribution of additional Enbridge Administration shares is based on the notional cash value of the declared distribution of $0.583 per share and the average closing price of Enbridge Administration shares for the ten successive trading days preceding to the ex-dividend date.

Enbridge Administration, L.L.C. manages the business and affairs of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (Enbridge Partners) (NYSE: EEP), and its sole asset is an approximate 15 percent limited partner interest in Enbridge Partners. Enbridge Energy Company, Inc., an indirect wholly owned partner of Enbridge Inc. of Calgary, Alberta, (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB) is the general partner of Enbridge Partners, and holds an approximate 42 percent interest in Enbridge Partners together with all of the outstanding preferred units and Class B, D and E units in Enbridge Partners. Enbridge Administration is the delegate of the general partner of Enbridge Partners.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates crude oil and liquid petroleum transportation and storage assets; and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation, and marketing assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Liquids and Natural Gas.

