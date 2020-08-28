UPDATE ON HOT STOCKS FOR ACTIVE USERS: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), HCP, Inc (NYSE:HCP)

Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) dwindled -1.31% and closed at $107.32 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $107.18 and $108.70.

Apple Inc. shareholders could make history next year by deciding whether the company should be forced to improvement the number of non-white executives and directors, with a vote on a proposal the iPhone maker has tried to squelch, according to Bloomberg

A resolution presented by an investor who lives in New York and London would require Apple to put more “people of color” in such high-profile roles to improvement diversity. Apple told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it believes it doesn’t have to comprise the proposal in its proxy materials, contending it’s an attempt to “micromanage” recruitment. Apple also said that while it’s trying to attract minorities, “the company has no power to ensure that its recruits will accept offers.”

The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance said in a Dec. 11 letter that the agency didn’t agree with the company. But it’s up to Apple whether to bring the matter to a vote at the 2016 annual meeting, which hasn’t been planned. The company could decide not to comprise the matter in its proxy. That could bring an enforcement action by the SEC. The agency declined to comment on the possibility, and Apple didn’t respond to e-mails and phone calls. Bloomberg Report

On the other latest report, Italy’s fiscal agency has reached an agreement with Apple Inc. in a dispute in which the U.S. company was accused of underpaying tax, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday, in one of the biggest tax settlements in the country, WSJ Said

Apple has agreed to pay about €318 million ($346.6 million) in a dispute in which the company allegedly failed to pay almost €900 million in taxes for the period 2008 to 2013, said a person familiar with the matter in Milan’s prosecutors’ office.

Pfizer Inc (PFE: NYSE) dropped -0.30% and closed at $32.73 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $32.65 and $32.89. The company’s Market capitalization is $202.66B with the total Outstanding Shares of 6.17B. The year 2015 saw a record number of healthcare deals, with the most significant one being a $160 billion merger of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Allergan Plc. The deal is the second biggest to date, and has helped global healthcare M&A reach a record $677.5 billion so far this year alone, a 64% increase year-over-year (YoY). The deal-making flurry is expected to slow down comparatively next year, given fed’s recent interest rate hike and potential tax law changes, which can effectively put an end to inversion transactions. However, several large biotech companies plan to strike a string of bolt-on deals next year. Among the most important names, these may include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Amgen, Inc. and Shire Plc ,according to Bidnessetc

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products.

Shares of HCP, Inc (HCP: NYSE), ended its last trade with 0.10% gain, and closed at $38.65. The Average Volume of the company is at 3.59M with the Outstanding Shares of 465.04M. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $0.51. HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry counting sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing. The fund also invests in mezzanine loans and other debt instruments. It engages in acquisition, development, leasing, selling and managing of healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Berkshire Hathaway Index, and MSCI REIT Index. HCP, Inc. was formed in 1985 and is based in Irvine, California with additional office in Nashville and San Francisco.