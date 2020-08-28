Fresh Stocks Under Review: HomeAway, (NASDAQ:AWAY), RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII), UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

On Tuesday, HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY)s shares declined -1.72% to $30.90.

HomeAway, Inc. (AWAY) has 92.90% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 0.01. The company has 95.95 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $2.85 billion. Price to book ratio was 3.10. Net profit margin of the company was 0.10% while gross profit margin was 84.40%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 3.23% while for the week was recorded as 4.54%.

HomeAway, with more than one million listings in over 190 countries. In 2013, HomeAway® attained a majority share in Travelmob, an online start-up for vacation rental properties in Asia Pacific, co-founded in 2012 in Singapore by Turochas Fuad (T) and Prashant Kirtane (PK), who were then Travelmobs Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer. This month, HomeAway accomplished the acquisition of the remaining minority stake in Travelmob and now fully owns the company.

As part of the transition, Travelmob is now re-branded as HomeAway and the team launched 14 new, localized HomeAway sites across Asia counting the big travel markets of China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Korea.

With over 90% of listings being whole homes, and a search function to highlight family friendly properties, HomeAway is uniquely designed to cater to group and family travel. Comprising on average of at least 4 people, groups can be anything from traditional families, families travelling with families, couples with couples, and multi-generational families.

HomeAway, Inc. (HomeAway) operates an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry. The Company brings together travelers seeking vacation rentals online with the property owners and managers of over one million vacation rental properties located in over 190 countries around the world.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII)s shares dropped -4.46% to $0.394.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (RXII)Its past 5-day performance at -17.92%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -75.37%. The stock, as of last close, traded 15.20% up from its 52 week low and was -81.93% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -41.90% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -9.56% and -14.89% respectively.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies addressing high unmet medical needs, primarily in the areas of dermatology and ophthalmology. The Companys development programs are based on its siRNA technology and immunotherapy agents.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, UBS Group AG (USA) (NYSE:UBS)s shares dipped -1.17% to $20.30.

UBS Group AG (USA) (UBS) has market capitalization of $79.22 billion. Its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 1.31%. The company offered earning per share of $1.31 while its 3.65 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was 19.06%. Stock volatility for the week was 1.14% while for the month it was shown at 1.26%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company of the UBS Group. The Companys businesses are organized globally into five business segments: Wealth Administration, Wealth Administration Americas, Retail & Corporate, Global Asset Administration and the Investment Bank. DISCLAIMER:

