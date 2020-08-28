Evergreen Stocks: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix, (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) dropped -0.25% and closed at $748.40 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $746.62 and $751.35, after it was discovered that the company is working on integrating chat robots into their future messenger app upgrade. Yes, you read that right! “Chat robots!” according to IR.net

We all know that when it comes to messenger apps, the big dogs in the space today include the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), WhatsApp (also owned by Facebook), and Skype (owned by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) messenger really is not even close to competing. That is until it was found that the company is actually working on a huge upgrade that might just blow them right past their competitors.

That upgrade comes in the form of chat robots — robots which when contacted via Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Messenger will answer your questions, and search the web for you. That’s right, your very own robotic personal assistant that can be contacted and questioned via text message. Apparently this project has been run by Google VP of Communications, Nick Fox, and has been under development for over a year.

On the other Alphabet news, Director L John Doerr sold 4,440 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The net result was for 48 transactions, worth $634.27M. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,841.20. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. This is down from average of 1.97M shares. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) now has an ABR 1.21. The stock now trades at $740 (£496). The company is trading 4.54% up its 50-day moving average and 22.78% above its 200-day moving average. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.47 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $486.23 and a 12-month high of $775.96. financialspots Report

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) declined -0.14% and closed at $662.79 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $660.60 and $664.68. The company’s Market capitalization is $ 311.12B with the total Outstanding Shares of 468.76M.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.25 and a 52-week high of $684.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.42.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) declared that the Fire TV device family has added over 1,000 new apps, channels, and games since September, counting new channels such as NBC, NBC Sports, Watch HGTV, Watch Food Network, Watch Travel Channel, Fox Now, NPR One, GoPro, and more. Amazon Fire TV devices now have over 4,000 channels, apps, and games—the largest selection of any streaming media player.

In addition to great new entertainment channels, Amazon Fire TV has also added popular new games such as Shovel Knight, Telltale’s Minecraft: Story Mode, Dark Echo, and Olli Olli 2. To take advantage of these great new games, and other favorites such as Final Fantasy III, IV, V, and VI, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on Amazon Fire TV devices, customers can get the new Fire TV Gaming Edition this week for $114.99 (regularly $139.99).

“Amazon Fire TV is an incredibly fast growing platform and we are thrilled to make Watch HGTV, Watch Food Network, and Watch Travel Channel available to Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick customers,” said Henry Ahn, President of Content Distribution & Marketing, Scripps Networks Interactive. “We see a great opportunity to provide the highly engaged Amazon customers with some of their most loved channels.”

Shares of Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), ended its last trade with -0.70% loss, and closed at $117.33. The Average Volume of the company is at 3.54M with the Outstanding Shares of 16.96M. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $0.38.

Netflix Inc. plans to pay its chief executive officer, Reed Hastings, a slightly smaller salary next year and a much larger potential stock option award, according to Bloomberg

Netflix has soared 142 percent this year, contrast with little change for the S&P 500. With its market value surpassing $50 billion, Netflix is now worth more than CBS Corp., Viacom Inc. and AMC Networks Inc. combined. The stock fell 0.7 percent to $117.33 at the close in New York.

