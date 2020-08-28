Active Stocks on Trader’s Radar: Amkor Technology, (NASDAQ:AMKR), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), Big Lots, (NYSE:BIG), Ameriprise Financial, (NYSE:AMP)

On Wednesday, Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR), gained 4.66% to $ 4.49.

Amkor Technology, declared that it took part in the Deutsche Bank 2015 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 29, 2015. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, China, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, counting semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer backgrinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), inclined 1.26% to $109.72, during its last trading session.

Ecolab Inc., declared that its manufacturing plant in Taicang, China, is the first site in the world to be independently certified under the AWS’s global standard for water stewardship.

The AWS Standard is an ISEAL-compliant framework developed to promote sustainable freshwater use and to evaluate water stewardship practices, developed through a four-year, multi-stakeholder, water roundtable process that comprised diverse business, public sector and civil society interests from around the world. This globally consistent and locally adaptable standard outlines a set of water stewardship criteria and indicators for how water should be stewarded at a site and catchment level in a way that is environmentally, socially and economically beneficial.

“Water stewardship is vital to both a healthy environment and a healthy economy,” said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. “We assist more than one million customers around the world reduce their water footprints, and believe it’s essential that we also leverage this expertise to advance water stewardship within our own operations.”

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG), gained 1.16% to $47.92.

Big Lots (BIG) declared customers will have the opportunity to donate in-store at all 1,464 store locations and online to support Nationwide Childrens Hospital and the lifesaving research and care offered for children from around the country and across the world. The program will run from September 26 through October 31 with 100 percent of the proceeds raised going to support Nationwide Childrens.

Nationwide Childrens is one of Americas largest pediatric healthcare and research centers delivering care for more than 1 million patient visits each year. In the last year alone, the hospital has treated children from 49 states and 41 countries around the world while providing nearly $130 million in charity care and community benefit. Patients travel from around the nation to access lifesaving treatments—many of which are unavailable anywhere else. Doctors and researchers are revolutionizing childrens healthcare and research at Nationwide Childrens.

Big Lots, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that comprises beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that comprises of fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, counting small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, tools, paint, and home maintenance departments; and furniture and home décor category compriseing of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, case goods, home décor, and frames departments.

Finally, Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), ended its last trade with 2.52% gain, and closed at $109.13.

Ameriprise Financial, unveiled “Be Brilliant℠,” its new brand platform that shines the spotlight on the long-term benefits investors can gain by working with Ameriprise advisors. The accompanying national advertising campaign illustrates how personal, comprehensive financial planning can assist investors achieve moments of “brilliance” in their everyday lives and in retirement.

Featuring the song “Day to Feel Alive” by Dutch artist Jake Reese, music plays an integral role in both ads. The lyrics and melody complement the ads by evoking the emotions clients feel when they are in control of their lives and making the most of each day.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company’s Advice & Wealth Administration segment provides financial planning and advice, in addition to full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

