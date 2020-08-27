Trending Stock to Observe: Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), lost -0.50% to $27.87.

Following Saturday’s winter storm which produced more than a foot of heavy wet snow in many areas, ComEd has restored power to 99 percent of the 61,000 customers affected by the storm. Storm conditions, counting heavy snow and gusty winds, produced downed power lines and broken utility poles in affected areas.

More than 295 ComEd and contractor crews worked around the clock in challenging working conditions to restore power to the majority of influenced customers within a 24-hour period. The remaining outages are those where the power infrastructure sustained noteworthy damage. ComEd crews continue to work on restoring power to the remaining pockets of customers, and expect nearly all remaining customers to be restored by tonight.

“ComEd understands the impact a loss of electrical service can have on customers, especially during these winter conditions,” said Terence R. Donnelly, executive vice president and chief operating officer for ComEd. “Our emergency operation centers remain open and our restoration crews are focused on safely restoring power to every single influenced customer. We appreciate our customers’ patience and thank our employees as we complete the repairs to our system following this damaging storm.”

ComEd urges customers to contact the utility right away if they are experiencing a power outage.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, and hydroelectric generation facilities, in addition to wind and solar photovoltaic facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and engages in the natural gas and oil exploration and production activities, in addition to sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), declined -0.43% to $34.35, during its current trading session.

PPL Corporation, declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Nov. 20, of $0.3775 per share, payable Jan. 4, 2016, to shareowners of record as of Dec. 10, 2015.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPLs seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom. The company and its 13,000 employees are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It serves 321,000 natural gas and 397,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties; and 543,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and 5 counties in Virginia.

Finally, Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), gained 1.40%, and is now trading at $1.40.

Dow Corning Corp. declared that a silicone adhesive technology it recently developed alongside Delphi Automotive PLC has earned one of R&D Magazine’s prestigious 2015 R&D 100 Awards.

Dow Corning and Delphi received the award for Dow Corning® EA-7100 Adhesive, a product initially developed for Delphi, which was grappling with several adhesion challenges. The adhesive is based on novel silicone chemistry that significantly expands design options for automotive electronics and other applications by enabling strong bonds to a wide variety of substrates. Formulated with patented new silicone chemistry, Dow Corning EA-7100 Adhesive offers more options for designing next-generation electronics counting control units, sensors, lighting and display modules, and provides advantages such as greatly accelerated processing speed, and reduced energy use.

This award recognizes what Dow Corning does best every day working alongside customers to develop innovative silicone-based products that solve challenges and create opportunities for our customers to compete and win, said Ganesh Kailasam, senior vice president and chief technology officer. “While this technology is assisting advance the automotive electronics industry, there are countless other applications that could benefit.”

“The R&D 100 awards are often referred to as the “Oscars of Innovation,” and highlight noteworthytechnology inventions of the past year. The award has historically honored many of the leading minds in invention, counting Dean Kamen, Elon Musk, Larry Page, Buzz Aldrin, astronaut Scott J. Kelly, Kary Mullis, and Hugh Herr.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

