News Alert: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) unveiled101st annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting and talk about its new apps

According to news report, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), was unveiled on November 29, 2015 at the 101st annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting in Chicago. Designed exclusively for the healthcare industry, the new cloud ecosystem and its applications will connect radiologists and clinicians to speed, efficiency and collaboration across care pathways and multidisciplinary teams – both inside and outside the hospital setting.

Healthcare devices are generating enormous amounts of data, and that data is expected to increase 50-fold by 20204, said John Flannery, President and CEO for GE Healthcare. The GE Health Cloud can help unlock the value of this data, quickly and seamlessly for better patient care. The GE Health Cloud will help clinicians turn data into insights, and insights into tangible actions for decision-makers to drive better outcomes.

The new cloud will connect to more than 500,000 GE imaging machines, shifting image post-processing from on-site machines to the cloud. From the cloud, 3-D images can then be viewed on multiple devices – inside and outside the hospital setting.5 The GE Health Cloud and apps will give clinicians on-demand, flexible computing power that can scale up or down.

By opening its cloud for third party app development, GE intends to attract independent software vendors (ISVs) to develop their apps in the new cloud ecosystem.

NEW APPS PUSH SPEED AND EFFICIENCY

GE Healthcare announced four new radiology apps at RSNA that will run in the new cloud – all targeted at advanced imaging and clinical collaboration.

Our new apps will bring incredible computing and mobility power to radiologists and clinicians, said Jan De Witte, President and CEO of GE Healthcare IT. By enhancing radiologists speed and confidence through the apps, we can help improve their ability to collaborate with referring clinicians inside and outside the hospital.

