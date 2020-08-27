Mix Active Movements: Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO), Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

On Wednesday, Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO)s shares inclined 2.58% to $35.19.

Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) has the market capitalization of $32.29 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 1.18 while EPS was $0.25. Institutional ownership of the company was 70.60% while 939.85 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 4.90% while its gross profit margin was 63.10%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 10.90%. ROE ratio was 0.70% while ROI was -9.70%.

Yahoo! Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in providing Internet search, communication and digital content. The Company manages its business geographically: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Companys products comprise Search, Communications, Digital content, Flickr, and Tumblr.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)s shares gained 4.85% to $19.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has market capitalization of $14.91 billion. Its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 2.49%. The company offered earning per share of $1.67 while its 795.44 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -3.51%. Stock volatility for the week was 2.67% while for the month it was shown at 2.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp, will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference in Boston on November 6, 2015 at about 10:45 AM ET.

Tayfun Tuzun, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will represent Fifth Third. Audio webcast may be accessed live and for about 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, slides used in the presentation will be made separately available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s partner, Fifth Third Bank, provide a range of financial products and services to the retail, commercial, financial, governmental, educational and medical sectors, and credit products, such as credit cards, installment loans, mortgage loans and leases.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)s shares surged 1.09% to $58.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Its past 5-day performance at 11.6%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of 9.74%. The stock, as of last close, traded 34.90% up from its 52 week low and was -1.68% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was 10.92% above the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was 18.77% and 11.55% respectively.

Texas Instruments Incorporated, is in talks to acquire Maxim Integrated Products Inc., people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

Maxim’s administration, who also received interest from from Analog Devices Inc., may not be willing to sell unless they get a very high premium, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The talks are ongoing and may not result in a transaction. Maxim, based in San Jose, California, jumped 9.3 percent to $42.01 at the close in New York, giving the company a market value of about $11.9 billion.

The semiconductor industry is in the midst of a record year for mergers and acquisitions as companies get together to pool resources and get bigger in the face of a narrowing customer base and increasing costs. Texas Instruments, which competes with Maxim and Analog Devices in the analog chip market, extended its leadership in that area with its 2011 acquisition of National Semiconductor Corp. Texas Instruments has been absent from this year’s merger spree.

Representatives for Dallas-based Texas Instruments and Maxim declined to comment. Bloomberg Reports

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Company’s Analog segment comprises the following product lines: High Volume Analog & Logic, Power Administration, High Performance Analog and Silicon Valley Analog.