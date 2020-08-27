Latest Business Stocks in the Spotlight: Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE)

On Wednesday, Shares of Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO), gain 5.75% to $35.65.

The corporation has return on equity of 0.70% and while returns on assets was calculated 0.50% with -29.42% year to date performance. The yearly sales growth for the past five year was -6.50%.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) is unlikely to be interested in buying Yahoo Incs (YHOO.O) core business, the Wall Street Journal stated.

Yahoos board, in a three-day meeting that started on Wednesday, is weighing a sale of the companys Internet business, Reuters stated on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Board members are also predictable to discuss the details of the planned spinoff of Yahoos 15 percent stake in Alibaba, worth more than $30 billion.

Yahoo! Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in providing Internet search, communication and digital content. The Company manages its business geographically: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Companys products comprise Search, Communications, Digital content, Flickr, and Tumblr. Yahoo Search is a search engine serves as a starting point to navigate the Internet and discover information, which is ranked and organized -based on their relevance to the query. Yahoo Mail connects users across mobile phones, tablets and PC.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), inclined 0.71% to $23.44, during its last trading session.

MGM National Harbor has named the powerhouse lineup of celebrated chefs counting José Andrés, Marcus Samuelsson, and Bryan and Michael Voltaggio to lead its culinary program when the resort opens in the second half of 2016. Each new concept has been carefully crafted to pay homage to the culture and influence of the regions prominent culinary landscape.

In recent years, the Capital Region has become a thriving food destination with many of the best chefs in the world contributing to our booming restaurant scene, said MGM National Harbor General Manager Bill Boasberg. We have selected incredible talent to create an unparalleled dining experience at our resort and we are excited to welcome these new concepts and chefs into our companys award-winning culinary portfolio.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. Through its wholly owned auxiliaries, the Company owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: wholly owned domestic resorts and MGM China. The wholly owned domestic resorts segment comprises non-gaming operations, counting hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities. Its casino operations feature a variety of table games, and race and sports book wagering. It operates over 15 wholly owned resorts in the United States.

Finally, Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE), ended its last trade with -4.45% loss, and closed at $12.89.

Noble Corporation plc (NE) recently declared that Simon W. Johnson, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Contracts, Noble Corporation plc, will present at the Wells Fargo Securities 14th Annual Energy Symposium in New York City on Wednesday, December 9, 2015, startning at 1:45 p.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 15 jackups, 9 drillships, and 8 semisubmersibles, counting 1 high-specification, harsh environment jackup under construction.