Hottest Stocks Now: AT&T;, Inc. (NYSE:T), CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM),

On Wednesday, Shares of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T), gained 0.40% to $32.92.

If you are a military veteran looking for a new career, AT&T wants to hear from you. Were hiring for more than 100 Ohio jobs. The openings comprise retail and call center positions.

AT&T pledged in 2013 to hire 10,000 veterans in 5 years. Were nearing that aim. As of Oct. 1, we hired more than 9,500 vets. Were matching their military experience, soft skills and career motivations with long-term growth opportunities.

Were about mobilizing lives, from connected cars to wearable technology, said AT&T Ohio President Adam Grzybicki. This is a time of transformation for us. Were looking for veterans who are as excited as we are about the future of technology.

AT&T jobs are among the best in the world. Full- and part-time positions comprise competitive wages and benefits.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers data and voice services, counting local, long-distance, and network access services, in addition to roaming services to youth, family, professionals, small businesses, government, and business customers.

Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), inclined 0.14% to $43, during its last trading session.

CDW Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1075 per common share to be paid on December 10, 2015 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2015. This represents an annual dividend of $0.43 per share, 59 percent higher than last years level. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

When we declared our refreshed capital allocation priorities last year we set out a target of returning 30 percent of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends by the end of five years, said Ann E. Ziegler, senior vice president & chief financial officer, CDW. Recentlys action brings us closer to that target and reinforces our commitment to delivering both near and long-term value to our shareholders. Since our IPO in June 2013 our dividend has more than doubled.

CDW Corporation distributes information technology (IT) solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions, counting mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Finally, Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), ended its last trade with -0.55% loss, and closed at $23.30.

Wounded warriors and their guests – more than 70 from around the U.S. – will be treated to a VIP Veterans Day weekend as MGM Resorts International (MGM), in conjunction with American Airlines and the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, rolls out the red carpet in Las Vegas.

The five-day event, Nov. 13-17, is A Salute to the Troops weekend and comprises a Wall of Gratitude where hundreds of MGM Resorts employees will gather to welcome and thank the veterans as they parade through The Mirage Hotel & Casino upon the groups arrival. There will also be a special welcome dinner, and excursions in and around Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. Special stops comprise: Terry Fator: The VOICE of Entertainment at The Mirage, Cirque du Soleils O at Bellagio Resort & Casino and a concert by Gary Sinise and the LT. Dan Band. Skydiving and helicopter tours in the Las Vegas area are also part of the plans.

We are honored to partner with American Airlines and the USO-Metro to host these brave veterans and their loved ones who have sacrificed so much to preserve our safety and freedom, said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. It is our hope that this years Salute to the Troops weekend conveys our companys deep respect and gratitude to these heroes by showing them the very best our city and MGM Resorts have to offer.

MGM Resorts International, through its auxiliaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts. It operates through two segments, Wholly Owned Domestic Resorts and MGM China. The company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations comprise slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering.

You may also like

Sizzling Stocks Update: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)Trending Stock to Observe: Alibaba Group Holding…Active U.S Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: Facebook I…Trader’s Round Up – National Bank of Greece, (NYSE…Notable Runners – Alcatel-Lucent, (NYSE:ALU)…Investor’s Watch List – FireEye, (NASDAQ:FEY…Active Stock’s Momentum: CSX Corp., (NYSE:CSX), Di…Hot Stock’s Alert: Youku Tudou Inc. (NYSE:YOKU), J…Investor’s Alert: JetBlue Airways Corporation, (NA…