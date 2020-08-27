Fresh Stocks to Track: Merit Medical Systems, (NASDAQ:MMSI), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

On Friday, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)s shares declined -25.68% to $17.91.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), declared revenues of $136.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, an enhance of 6% over revenues of $128.8 million for the third quarter of 2014. Revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2015 were a record $403.7 million, contrast with $376.9 million for the comparable nine-month period in 2014, an enhance of 7%. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 8% for the quarter and 9% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2015.

Merit’s non-GAAP net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, adjusted to eliminate non-recurring costs and amortization of intangibles, was $8.9 million, or $0.20 per share, contrast to $10.7 million, or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2014.

Merit’s non-GAAP net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, adjusted to eliminate non-recurring costs and amortization of intangibles, was $27.8 million, or $0.62 per share, contrast to $22.5 million, or $0.52 per share, for the corresponding period of 2014.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)s shares gained 4.09% to $64.84.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) declared that for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, adjusted net income was $172 million contrast to $161 million for 2014. Adjusted diluted EPS not taking into account amortization was $1.28 in the third quarter of 2015, contrast to $1.20 in 2014.

For the third quarter of 2015, stated net income was $342 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, contrast to $129 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in 2014. Stated net income in the third quarter of 2015 benefitted from the formerly talk about gain on the contribution to Q Squared Solutions, the clinical trials joint venture with Quintiles, totaling $189 million after tax, or $1.30 per diluted share. This benefit was partially offset by net charges of $19 million after tax, or $0.13 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring and integration costs and ongoing efforts to drive operational excellence. In the third quarter of 2014, stated net income was reduced by charges of $32 million after tax, or $0.22 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring and integration costs associated with acquisitions and ongoing efforts to drive operational excellence.

Third quarter 2015 revenues were $1.88 billion. Revenues grew by 0.9% from the preceding year on an equivalent basis, which adjusts for the clinical trials business contributed to the joint venture. On a stated basis, revenues were lower by 1.3% contrast to a year ago due to the contribution of clinical trials testing business to the joint venture. Diagnostic information services revenue was flat to the preceding year. Volume, measured by the number of requisitions, was lower than the preceding year by 0.2%, while revenue per requisition grew by about 0.2% as compared to the preceding year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information services in the United States and internationally. The company offers clinical testing services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology services, and drugs-of-abuse testing, in addition to related services and insights; laboratory testing services for new drugs, vaccines, and medical devices; analytic, on-site prevention, and wellness services; laboratory outreach services; and risk assessment services for the life insurance industry.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)s shares surged 1.33% to $82.48.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) declared a series of leadership changes for its annuities and group insurance operations, which will take effect on December 7.

Bob O’Donnell, presently head of Prudential Annuities, has been tapped to lead a new organization that will focus on innovation and development of new growth opportunities across all of Prudential’s U.S. business operations.

Lori Fouché, presently head of Prudential’s Group Insurance operation, will succeed O’Donnell as president of Prudential Annuities.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides insurance, investment administration, and other financial products and services to individual and institutional customers in the United States and internationally.

