Current Trade Stocks Highlights: Advanced Micro Devices, (NASDAQ:AMD), Aeterna Zentaris, (NASDAQ:AEZS)

by Anthony HerringJune 11, 20150 comments

On Wednesday, in the course of current trade, Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), gained 1.75%, and is now trading at $2.33.

Demonstrating a legacy of dedication to transparency and shared responsibility for the betterment of the environment and society, Advanced Micro Devices, released its 2014 and 20th anniversary corporate responsibility (CR) report and summary magazine. Since 1995, AMD has continually evolved its responsibility reporting to reflect changes in the scope of CR and enhance stakeholder value.

Recently the company declared another step forward with the launch of a new, CR-focused online hub to provide easy access to frequently updated CR information on areas of shared interest, counting labor rights, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company’s products primarily comprise x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products.

Finally, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), lost -0.84% Wednesday.

Aeterna Zentaris, declared that it has received written scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) regarding the further development plan, counting the study design, for the new confirmatory Phase 3 clinical study of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) for use in evaluating adult growth hormone deficiency, following a Scientific Advice Meeting that was held earlier this month. As a result of the advice, the Company believes that the confirmatory Phase 3 study that was discussed with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) last March, meets the EMA’s study-design expectations.

Dr. Richard Sachse, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the Company stated, “We are very happy with the EMA’s advice as we continue to believe that our trial will confirm the efficacy and safety of this product. In principle, the EMA agreed with our projected protocol design in the evaluation of the product. In addition, it projected that we consider additional aspects regarding the demonstration of reproducibility of a diagnosis made using Macrilen™, which will further enhance the profile of our compound. We believe we will be able to provide the information that EMA requires in a timely and cost‑effective manner.”

David A. Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented on the future development of Macrilen™, “We are committed to moving forward swiftly with the development of Macrilen™ in AGHD. We believe that completion of the confirmatory Phase 3 study and the QT study will take 15 to18 months and will require a combined expenditure of between $5 million and $6 million. We have the resources necessary to bring this product to market and intend to do so as rapidly as possible, pending regulatory approvals.”

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women’s health. The company’s product pipeline comprises MACRILEN, which accomplished the Phase 2 trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency; and zoptarelin doxorubicin, which is in Phase 3 clinical study zoptarelin doxorubicin in endometrial cancer (ZoptEC) of the compound in women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer.

