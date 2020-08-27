Active Stocks Roundup: United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), E

On Friday, Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), lost -1.62% to $55.42.

United Continental Holdings Inc.’s new chief executive officer, who was installed after his predecessor’s ouster, pledged to unite a workforce that’s still divided almost five years after the merger that created the airline, according to Bloomberg.

In a letter to employees, Oscar Munoz promised consultations with workers before adopting any cost cuts and scrutiny of the use of administration consultants. He said he’s heard workers’ skepticism in meetings since he succeeded Jeff Smisek on Sept. 8.

“I recognize that the journey hasn’t always been smooth and it won’t be fixed in a day,” Munoz said. “This is a marathon with a running start. I’m ready to take this team forward. It’s time for a new day. Come with me.”

Smisek had been the company’s only CEO since leading the 2010 tie-up between former United parent UAL Corp. and Continental Airlines. During his tenure, United trailed a benchmark industry stock index, couldn’t reach unified contracts for flight attendants and mechanics, struggled with on-time arrivals and suffered flight disruptions from computer failures this summer. Bloomberg Reports

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal wholly owned partner is United Air Lines, Inc. (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations, which use jet aircraft with at least 118 seats, and its regional operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), declined -0.96% to $32.14, during its last trading session.

In response to current crop nutrient market conditions, primarily related to delayed fertilizer purchases in Brazil and North America, The Mosaic Company (MOS) declared recently the Company will reduce production in its Potash business by extending maintenance downtime at its Colonsay mine, and maintain planned slower production in its Phosphates business.

Since the Company declared its third quarter guidance on August 4, 2015, domestic and international crop nutrient markets have softened. Currency volatility, lower grain and oilseed prices, political and economic uncertainty, in addition to global equity market declines have adversely influenced market sentiment.

The long-term positive outlook for crop nutrient demand has not changed, but the industry faces some near-term challenges in the current environment. In these times, we will continue to be diligent in looking for opportunities to create shareholder value. It is a time for leadership, and we are managing our production levels to match current demand, controlling our costs, and maintaining our discipline, said Joc ORourke, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In light of current market sentiment, volumes are lower than predictable, and prices have weakened. Mosaics reduced production is predictable to impact per unit costs and segment margins. As a result, the Company has offered the following updates to third quarter guidance:

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company is a single source supplier of phosphate and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. It operates in two segments. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC), inclined 2.68% to $26.47, during its last trading session.

E*TRADE Financial Corp, declared results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, E*TRADE’s quarterly tracking study of practiced investors. Results show that retirement saving weighs heavily on investors’ minds, and many wish they had learned more about saving for retirement.

Not having enough saved for retirement is a greater fear than physical injury or job loss.

Retirement is the number-one reason why practiced investors save for the long term.

“Saving for Retirement” is the finance course investors most wish they had taken in school.

Practiced investors’ retirement concerns come as nearly a quarter of all investors have made early withdrawals from a retirement account, with more than one in 10 having done so to make a large purchase, to vacation, or just to spend money on themselves. Of investors who made early withdrawals, roughly half of those under age 55 regret it.

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company that provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. It also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

Finally, Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), ended its last trade with 0.24% gain, and closed at $91.34.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of shares of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The cash dividend of 16 cents per share will be paid on November 9, 2015 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of October 9, 2015.

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company in the global payments industry. The Company connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, Governments and businesses around the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment instead of cash and checks. The Companys brands comprise MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. It provides offerings, such as loyalty and reward programs, information services and consulting.

