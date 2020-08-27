Active Stocks News Buzz: Republic Airways Holdings (NASDAQ:RJET), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

On Tuesday, Shares of Republic Airways Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RJET), gained 12.85% to $5.97.

Teamsters Local 357 and Republic Airways Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ/NM: RJET) declared recently that they have reached a consensual tentative agreement on the terms of a new three-year contract for the 2,100 Republic pilots represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“This milestone is long overdue,” said Captain Jim Clark, Teamsters Local 357 president. “Our members are extraordinary aviators and safety professionals who come to work every day ready to do the job asked of them. They deserve pay, job security, benefits and work rules that match their leadership position in our industry. The Executive Board of Local 357 recommends this tentative agreement to our members for ratification. We were able to reach this positive outcome because of the support of our members who stayed united even in the face of constant challenges.”

“This is a positive outcome,” said Matt Koscal, Republic vice president of human resources. “This consensual agreement respects the role our pilots play in our airline’s success and it puts them at the forefront of our industry. We are happy that we could reach a consensual agreement with the leadership of Local 357 that allows us to make a noteworthy investment in our Pilots and our future.”

The parties are preparing the document for publication, at which point Local 357 will distribute copies of the tentative agreement to its members. The union plans to hold a series of road shows and other forums to afford its members the opportunity to review the tentative agreement and to ask questions. Ratification voting is planned to conclude in late October. Further details on this process will be offered to our Pilots by the union in the coming days.

Republic Airways Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers scheduled passenger services through its wholly owned operating air carrier subsidiaries: Chautauqua Airlines, Inc. (Chautauqua), Shuttle America Corporation (Shuttle) and Republic Airline Inc.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), declined -5.08% to $26.15, during its last trading session.

Kinder Morgan declared that its partner, Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company (TGP), has executed agreements with producers, local distribution companies (LDCs) and a New York end-use market participant totaling 627,000 dekatherms per day (Dth/d) for the Supply Path component of the projected Northeast Energy Direct Project (NED). The agreements will provide a direct supply link from abundant natural gas fields in Pennsylvania to existing and future Northeast and New England markets, and firm transport of incremental supplies for delivery at or near Wright, New York. From the Wright area, shippers can deliver into the Market Path component of the NED project for transport to Dracut, Massachusetts, or into TGP’s existing pipeline system or into the Iroquois Gas Transmission system. The incremental gas supplies will assist meet New York and New England’s growing consumer and industrial gas needs, in addition to assisting to bolster electric reliability in the region. TGP is ongoing to negotiate with additional potential shippers on the NED project, counting LDCs and others, and anticipates to declare these commitments and others at a later date.

NED’s Supply Path component, from northeastern Pennsylvania to Wright, New York, is scalable up to 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), and its Market Path component is scalable up to 1.3 Bcf/d. The NED project, counting the Supply Path and Market Path components, has a planned in-service date of November 2018, subject to regulatory approvals. Additionally, the NED Supply Path component and associated agreements are subject to approval by the Kinder Morgan board of directors.

“We are happy to secure these additional commitments to the NED project, augmenting the commitments we formerly declared on the project’s Market Path. This is the next step in TGP’s efforts to provide a transformative solution to reduce energy costs in the region,” said KMI East Region Gas Pipelines President Kimberly S. Watson.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America. The Company operates through six segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The CO2 business segment produces, transports, and markets CO2.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), inclined 0.53% to $52.78, during its last trading session.

AbbVie declared that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved VIEKIRAX® (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir), as a new interferon and ribavirin-free treatment option for adult patients with chronic genotype 1 (GT1) hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, counting those with compensated liver cirrhosis.1 VIEKIRAX comprises of a 12-week, two direct-acting antiviral, fixed-dose combination of paritaprevir/ritonavir with ombitasvir, dosed once daily.

Japan has one of the highest rates of hepatitis C infection in the industrialized world, with about 1.5 to 2 million people living with HCV. Genotype 1 is the most common HCV genotype in Japan with 60 to 70 percent of patients infected and, of those, about 95 percent are infected with the genotype 1b (GT1b) sub-type.

We are happy to provide VIEKIRAX as a new treatment that offers a high probability of virologic cure for GT1b HCV patients and are working to support access to our treatment in Japan, said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie. We are also prioritizing disease education and awareness by collaborating with stakeholders to identify and address the diverse challenges across Japan, such as supporting screening and diagnosis initiatives, and providing accurate information to the medical community about treatment options.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Companys products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and Crohns disease; hepatitis C (HCV); human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); endometriosis; thyroid disease; Parkinsons disease; complications associated with chronic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis, and other health conditions, such as low testosterone.

Finally, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), ended its last trade with 0.64% gain, and closed at $29.86.

GoPro declared its bringing the GoPro Channel to Watchable, Comcasts new, cross-platform video service that curates a selection of the worlds best content in an easy-to-use experience. GoPros first Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD) agreement will deliver immersive, high-definition GoPro content to users on iOS, Watchable.com, and X1.

The GoPro Channel on Watchable will feature hundreds of curated library videos, plus current content that will be refreshed regularly for Watchable users to consume. The Watchable website and mobile apps will complement a curated collection of videos that will be made available to Comcasts video customers who have its X1 Internet-connected set top box.

Launching in beta, all Watchable content is free. Users can browse a full list of shows, organized by categories such as:

Auto

Entertainment

Fashion & Style

Food & Travel

Gaming

Music

Science & Technology

Sports

GoPro, Inc. produces mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which the Company refers to as capture devices. Additionally, the Company develops and provides desktop editing software and mobile applications for free to consumers. The Company offers HERO line of capture devices, which include HERO2, HERO3 camera, the HERO3+ camera and the HERO4 and HERO.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.