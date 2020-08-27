Active Stocks in the News: Citigroup, (NYSE:C), Johnson & Johnson, (NYSE:JNJ), VMware, (NYSE:VMW) | BNinvestors

On Wednesday, Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), lost -1.35% to $50.52.

Citigroup, latest trading price of $50.52 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $54.24. Its 52-week range has been $46.60 60.95; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $60.95 achieved on Jul 23, 2015 and a premium to its 52-week low of $46.60 faced on Jan 16, 2015. The stock, as of previous close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 1.42% which was maintained at -7.75% in this year.

Citigroup Inc. (Citi) is a financial services holding company, whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with financial products and services, counting consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services, and wealth administration.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), declined -1.16% to $94.33, during its current trading session.

In the current trading session, Johnson & Johnson, is moving on low volume, trading at a volume of 2.05M versus its average daily volume of 9.48M shares. At $94.33, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $109.49 recorded on Nov 13, 2014. The stock, as of previous close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 0.38% which was maintained at -10.51% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $98.22 and $93.59 as its 50-day moving average.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the health care field. The Company has more than 265 operating companies conducting business around the world. The Company’s primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Finally, Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), are trading with -1% loss, and is now at $68.62.

VMware, has $28.95B in market value and its institutional ownership was 63%. The company has P/B ratio of 4.02 while its P/S ratio was 4.68. Net profit margin of the company was 14.20% while its operating profit margin was 16.80%. ROE was booked as 11.90% while ROI was 9.50%. Stock volatility was 4.05% and 2.64% for week and month respectively.

VMware, Inc. is a provider of virtualization infrastructure solutions. The Company develops and markets its product and service offerings within three product groups, which comprise software-defined data center (SDDC), hybrid cloud computing and end-user computing (EUC).

