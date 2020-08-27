Active Stocks in Review: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

On Thursday, Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), gained 4.14% to $30.41.

On Monday, December 07, 2015, Nasdaq ended at 5,101.81 down 0.79%, Dow Jones declined 0.66%, to finish the day at 17,730.51, and the S&P closed at 20,77.07, down 0.70%.

Mylan NVs stock declined 0.62% to close Mondays session at USD 51.09. The share price vacillated between USD 50.13 and USD 51.55. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.36 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 9.47 million shares and below its 52-week average volume of 7.22 million shares. Over the last three days Mylan NVs shares have declined by 1.90% while in the past one month the stock has gained 9.68%. Moreover, in the last six months, the stock has lost 30.63% and year to date, the shares have shed 9.37%. Further, the company is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 29.19 and the stock is at a price to book ratio of 2.58. This compares to a historical PE ratio of 22.67. The historical PB ratio is near to 6.50. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 9.67 and at a price to sales ratio of 2.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Incs stock edged lower by 2.16% to close Mondays session at USD 546.61. The companys shares oscillated between USD 544.56 and USD 560.15. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.49 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 0.89 million shares and below its 52-week average volume of 0.82 million shares. Over the last three days, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Incs shares have declined by 0.05% while in the past one week the shares have moved up 0.39%. Furthermore, over the last three months, the stock has gained 9.32% and in the past six months, the shares have picked up 3.90%. Further, the company is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 106.55 and the stock is at a price to book ratio of 17.63. This compares to a historical PE ratio of 133.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Incs shares have a market cap of USD 55.8 billion.

The stock of JetBlue Airways Corp gained 3.96% to close Mondays session at USD 26.49. The shares of the company moved in the range of USD 25.80 and USD 27.00. A trading volume of 10.12 million shares was recorded, which was greater than its 150-day daily average volume of 8.16 million shares and above its 52-week average volume of 8.07 million shares. Over the last five days, JetBlue Airways Corps shares have advanced 7.07% and in the past one month, the stock has gained a momentum of 5.83%. Additionally, in the past six months, the shares have registered a profit of 39.35%. The company has returned 1.53% in the past one month, and 11.68% in the last three months, on a compounded total return basis. Further, the company is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 15.77 and the stock is at a price to book ratio of 2.66.

Continental Resources Incs stock reduced by 9.32% to close Mondays session at USD 29.01, below its 200-day moving average of USD 35.70. The company’s shares fluctuated in the range of USD 28.58 and USD 30.99. A total of 9.03 million shares exchanged hands, which surpassed its 50-day daily average volume of 4.56 million shares and was above its 52-week average volume of 4.37 million shares. Over the last three days Continental Resources Incs shares have declined by 14.73% and in the past one week the shares have moved down 20.08%. Furthermore, in the past six months, the shares have shed 36.69%. The stock is at a price to book ratio of 2.49. The historical PB ratio is near to 2.87. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 4.97 and at a price to sales ratio of 4.06. Further, Continental Resources Incs shares have a market cap of USD 10.8 billion.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil production to end users, in addition to midstream marketing companies or crude oil refining companies at the lease.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), declined -4.93% to $66.46, during its last trading session.

Wynn Resorts, Limited, declared that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen A. Wynn has purchased a total of 1,003,977 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited on the open market during the period between December 4 and December 8, 2015. Following these purchases Mr. Wynn directly and indirectly owns 11,070,000 shares.

Wynn Resorts, Limited, together with its auxiliaries, develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. It operates in two segments, Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations. The company operates Wynn Macau and Encore at Wynn Macau resort located in the People’s Republic of China.

Finally, Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), ended its last trade with -0.22% loss, and closed at $18.44.

Boston Scientific (BSX) has voluntarily recalled the Chariot™ Guiding Sheath globally. These devices are intended for the introduction of interventional devices during peripheral vascular procedures, and were recalled on November 19th due to the risk of shaft separation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the action as a Class-1 recall.

To date, Boston Scientific has received fourteen complaints for shaft separation, four of which involved separation of the distal shaft. These events occurred during device preparation or use. The most severe outcome of this failure is embolism of device fragments, which could lead to obstruction of blood flow or additional intervention to remove a device fragment. Obstruction of blood flow can result in injuries such as stroke, kidney damage or damage to the intestines or limbs. To date, no permanent injuries or patient deaths have been stated.

All affected healthcare facilities were formerly advised to right away discontinue use of affected devices and return unused Chariot Guiding Sheaths to Boston Scientific. Additionally, physicians are encouraged to contact all patients who have undergone procedures involving Chariot to confirm their post-procedure status, as device shaft separation and embolized fragments may not have been recognized at the time of the procedure.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Administration, and MedSurg. It offers interventional cardiology products, counting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; coronary technology products to treat atherosclerosis; intraluminal catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, in addition to peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

