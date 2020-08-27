ACTIVE STOCKS: ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:IBN), Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX), Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Share of ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:IBN) jumped 0.26% and is at $7.80 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $7.78 on Thursday, and is moving between $7.76 – $7.82, through the day.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2015, Nasdaq Composite ended at 5,107.94, up 1.33%, Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.10%, to finish the day at 17,720.98, and the S&P 500 closed at 2,078.36, up 1.06%.

ICICI Bank Ltds stock edged lower by 0.50% to close Tuesdays session at USD 7.89. The companys shares oscillated between USD 7.86 and USD 7.96. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.40 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 8.13 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 8.17 million shares. Furthermore, over the last three months the stock has lost 4.94% and in the past six months the shares have shed 24.28%. On a compounded total return basis, the company has returned 2.11% in the past one week. ICICI Bank Ltd has a current dividend yield of 1.98%. Further, the company is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 11.43, which compares to a historical PE ratio of 15.39. The stock is trading at a price to book ratio of 1.66 and price to sales ratio of 2.64.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX), declined -0.63% right now and is at $4.76. The 52-week range of the share price is from $3.19 – $26.97. The company has total market capitalization of $413.79 billion.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) closed Wednesday up 1.91% at a price of 4.79. CENX has traded up for the past 3 weeks from a low of 3.30, up 45% presently. CENX has been trading sideways for the past week. Despite an RSI suggesting near-term overvaluation, when reviewing volume, momentum and daily closes, CENX is suggesting opportunity for continued upside if it surpasses its resistance of 4.85, which happens to be the high of day for the past 2 trading sessions from this week.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), lost -0.73%, and is now trading at $71.66. Its overall volume is 232,473.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 3.36 million.

Duke Energys projected acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas (PNY) has cleared a key condition needed for completion, the two companies declared recently.

The Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the 30-day waiting period under the federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act with regard to the acquisition.

Expiration or termination of the waiting period is one of the conditions required for completion of the acquisition.