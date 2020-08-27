Active Stock to Observe: General Electric (NYSE:GE), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Avon Products, (NYSE:AVP)

On Monday, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)s shares inclined 0.14% to $29.55.

General Electric Company (GE) is currently valued at $297.95 billion. The company has 10.10 billion shares outstanding and 56.70% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 2.21 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.68. The company exchanged hands with 48.76 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 59.22 million shares. It beta stands at 1.23.

General Electric Company, declared the signing of four infrastructure projects valued at over $1 billion in the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, during his state visit to the United States. Three of the projects will be in the power sector and contribute an estimated 3 GW in capacity towards the country’s plan to provide more than 35 GW of additional power by 2019. The fourth project will provide maintenance services for 50 locomotives in PT Kereta Api Indonesia’s (PT KAI) rail fleet.

Commenting on the projects, John Rice, GE’s Vice Chairman said, “We are happy to play a role in developing Indonesia’s infrastructure by providing technology and capabilities to our customers who will bring much-needed power and transportation services to the Indonesian people.”

General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified infrastructure and financial services company. The products and services of the Company range from aircraft engines, power generation, oil and gas production equipment, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing and industrial products.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)s shares gained 0.60% to $77.49.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) offered -2.50% EPS for prior five years. The company has 10.80% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 9.70%. The company has $208.99 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 60.50%. Its price to book ratio was 3.43. Volatility of the stock was 1.86% for the week while for the month booked as 1.36%.

Procter & Gamble Co, stated first quarter fiscal year 2016 currency-neutral Core earnings per share growth of 12% as contrast to the prior year. Core earnings per share were $0.98, a decrease of one percent. Diluted net earnings per share were $0.91, an improvement of 32%. Net sales were $16.5 billion, a decrease of 12% as contrast to the prior year due primarily to noteworthy foreign exchange impacts. Organic sales reduced one percent. Core operating profit margin raised 270 basis points with improvement in gross margin and SG&A costs.

Operating cash flow was $3.5 billion for the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 101%. The Company repurchased $0.5 billion of common stock and returned $1.9 billion of cash to shareholders as dividends.

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provides consumer packaged goods. The Company operates in five segments under GBUs: Beauty, which offers a range of products ranging from deodorants to cosmetics to skin care; Grooming, which comprises blades, razors and electronic hair removal devices, such as electric razors and epilators; Health Care, which comprises oral care and personal health care products.; Fabric Care and Home Care, which comprises of a range of fabric care products, home care products and batteries, and Baby Feminine and Family Care, which offers diapers, pants, baby wipe, Bounty paper, towel and Charmin toilet paper brands.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)s shares dipped -5.05% to $3.57.

Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) has beta value of 1.52. The company has the market capitalization of $1.64 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -6.70% while its return on equity ratio was -115.40%. ATR value of company was 0.27 while stock volatility for week was 5.38% while for month was 7.92%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -55.23 and its current ratio was 1.40.

Avon Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Companys offers its products under two product categories: Beauty and Fashion & Home. Beauty comprises of skincare (which comprises personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).

