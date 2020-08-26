U.S Stocks Traders Recap: SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD), Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

On Wednesday, Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD), lost -11.50% to $0.28.

Out of 4 analysts covering Sandridge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), 0 rate it “Buy”, 2 “Sell”, while 2 “Hold”. This means 0 are positive. $1 is the highest target while $0.3 is the lowest. The $0.58 average target is 107.14% above recently’s ($0.28) stock price. Sandridge Energy Inc. was the topic in 6 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to StockzIntelligence Inc. Below is a list of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) latest ratings and price target changes.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, explores for and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Mid-Continent region of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Services.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A), declined -1% to $49.60, during its last trading session.

Royal Dutch Shell declared that its recommended combination with BG Group plc (BG) has received approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).

Shell will commit to undertake a cooperative compliance approach to taxation arrangements for QGC, in line with our preferred approach elsewhere. QGC is a wholly-owned partner of BG.

Today’s approval by FIRB follows unconditional approval by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on 19 November 2015 and completes the regulatory review process in Australia.

Together with the formerly declared clearances in Brazil and EU, four of the five pre-conditions to the combination have now been satisfied. The one remaining pre-conditional clearance is from Chinas Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an independent oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through Upstream and Downstream segments. The company explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Finally, Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), ended its last trade with -0.79% loss, and closed at $71.69.

A downtown Houston office tower is slated to be redeveloped into a luxury hotel, ongoing the trend of hotel development in the citys center, according to Business Journals.

The Beck Group, a Dallas-based construction and architecture firm, has been granted a permit to convert the 21-story Melrose building into a Le Meridian, a Starwood Hotels and Resort luxury hotel brand, the Houston Chronicle reports. Connecticut-based Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: HOT) declared last month that it would be attained by Marriott International Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), which could create the worlds largest hotel company. Business Journals Reports

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Market Beat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.56.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International.

