Trending Stock to Observe: JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Avago Technologies (NASDAQ:AVGO)

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)s shares declined -1.47% to $64.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has the market capitalization of $241.15 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 1.08 while EPS was $5.87. Institutional ownership of the company was 76.20% while 3.68 billion shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 43.30%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 3.56%. ROE ratio was 10.20% while ROI was 6.60%.

Banco Santander SA’s Mexican unit jumped to a six-month high after JPMorgan Chase & Co. recommended investors buy the stock, becoming the third major investment bank to turn bullish on the bank this month, according to Bloomberg.

JPMorgan, which had rated the stock a hold, joins Credit Suisse Group AG in giving the company a buy rating this month. Santander Mexico is well positioned to take advantage of an economic recovery in Mexico, according to Eduardo Nishio, an analyst at Brasil Plural FIA in Sao Paulo, who has a neutral rating. Bloomberg Reports

“Administration is willing to invest in the country,” Nishio said. “So the story of earnings-per-share growth can unfold in the next two years.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. JPMorgan Chases activities are organized into four business segments.

ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE:MT)s shares gained 2.94% to $5.61.

ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (MT) Its past 5-day performance at -6.82%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -49.55%. The stock, as of last close, traded 13.10% up from its 52 week low and was -56.80% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -38.64% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -14.74% and -7.34% respectively.

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company is a steel and mining company, which operates through five segments: NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The Company produces a range of finished and semi-finished steel products.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO)s shares surged 2.53% to $123.13.

Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO) has market capitalization of $33.07 billion. Its current ratio was 3.30 while its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 0.57%. The company offered earning per share of $3.76 while its 274.91 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was 22.09%. Stock volatility for the week was 3.79% while for the month it was shown at 3.58%.

Avago Technologies Limited designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor devices with a focus on analog III-V based products. The company operates through four segments: Wireless Communications, Wired Infrastructure, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other segments. Its product portfolio comprises RF power amplifiers, RF filters, RF front end modules, ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, low noise amplifiers, multimarket-wave mixers, diodes, fiber optic transceivers, serializer/deserializer ASICs, and optical laser and receiver components.

