Top Active Stocks For Active Investors: Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK)

During Thursday’s Morning trade, Shares of Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), jumped 3.92% and is at $3.71 in the Real-Time trading session, with the total volume of 13.77M shares, as contrast to its average volume of 58.92 million shares.

SunEdison, Inc. (SUNE), reported that it has started construction on a 4.5 megawatt (MW) DC solar project in Dighton, Mass. for the Brockton Housing Authority. The housing authority, which serves around 7,000 low and very low income residents, signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with SunEdison last year, and anticipates saving more than $14 million on energy costs over the period of the agreement.

SunEdison is collaborating with ISM Solar, a national developer with industry-leading expertise in solar project administration, to develop the project. ISM initiated the project and will complete permitting and interconnection and perform site control. SunEdison will supply its high performance solar panels and perform best-in-class construction services, and 24/7 monitoring and maintenance services.

The 4.5 MW solar power plant is predictable to generate enough clean and reliable electricity each year to offset about 50 percent of the housing authoritys electricity usage. Additionally, the project is predictable to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 80 million pounds over the period of the agreement—the equivalent of taking more than 7,500 cars off the road or powering more than 4,900 homes for one year.

SunEdison, Inc. (NYSE:SUNE) is a developer and seller of photovoltaic energy solutions, an owner and operator of clean power generation assets, and a developer and manufacturer of silicon wafers. The Company operates in three segments: Solar Energy, TerraForm Power and Semiconductor Materials through SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd. (SSL).

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), inclined 0.71% to $7.78, during its current trading session.

A Canadian start-up backed by one of BlackBerrys founders unveiled a technology on Tuesday for tracking wireless signals that it says can be used for detecting intruders, managing crowds or finding victims of natural disasters, according to Reuters

Cognitive Systems Corp said its Amera technology senses motion in physical space by detecting small changes in the wireless signals that invisibly connect smartphones and other devices to broader networks.

What were building is essentially a camera for RF (radio frequency) signals and trying to understand what those signals mean, said Cognitive co-founder Taj Manku.

Lazaridis is best known for co-founding the company that became BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) and developing its namesake smartphone. He has since left the company to focus on his own projects. Reuters Report

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) is a provider of mobile communications and services. The Company is engaged primarily in the provision of the BlackBerry wireless solution, comprising of smartphones, service and software. The Companys four areas of business are Devices business, Enterprise Services, BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) business and Messaging. The Companys Devices business is focused on delivering smartphone products. BlackBerrys Enterprise Services business offers enterprise products and services.

Finally, Shares of Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), dropped -0.13%, and is now trading at $7.43.

Looking further back, the stock is $0.55 away from its 200-day moving average of $6.89, or a difference of +7.96%. Based on a recent trade, the equity is trading $-0.93 away from its 52-week high of $8.37 and $+30.30% away from its 52-week low of $5.71.

Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), declared that following receipt of all required regulatory approvals, it now anticipates to complete the sale of HERE to a consortium of leading automotive companies, comprising AUDI AG, BMW Group and Daimler AG, ahead of plan on December 4, 2015. Nokia earlier predictable the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2016.

The transaction was originally declared on August 3, 2015.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) invests in technologies. The Company operates through three business segments: Nokia Networks, HERE and Nokia Technologies. Nokia Networks offers network infrastructure software, hardware and services. Nokia Networks has two segments: Mobile Broadband and Global Services. HERE offers maps, a location platform, and location experiences across different screens and operating systems.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.