Investors Focused Stocks: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC)

On Wednesday, Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), gained 0.02% to $44.93.

Verizon Wireless, a technology leader with the nations largest and most reliable 4G LTE network, has improved its network in Auburn, Ala. with new small cell technology in anticipation of the burgeoning wireless data traffic generated by the thousands of football fans arriving on the Auburn campus for Saturdays big game who want to share messages, photos and videos using their wireless devices. During the 2014 rivalry game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Verizon Wireless network processed more than 794 Gigabytes of data.

Small cells are an integral part of Verizons commitment to the customer experience to stay ahead of the growing demand for mobile data by boosting capacity, said Gordon Cook, director, Network Engineering and Operations at Verizon Wireless. This technology adds 4G LTE capacity in important high-traffic areas so that our customers can share this exciting rivalry game, especially on social media.

Verizon has installed three small cells along South Donahue Dr. and Wood field Dr. to expand the capacity of existing Verizon cells sites near campus to enhance tailgating, RV parking, in addition to other game day activities. These small cells are connected to Verizons network using fiber offered by Auburn University. In 2014, the company also accomplished a noteworthy Distributed Antenna System (DAS) upgrade and activated new 4G XLTE technology at Auburn Universitys Jordan-Hare Stadium. These investments support large crowds and ensure that football fans get the best experiences from their wireless devices on Verizons network.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), inclined 0.21% to $9.33, during its last trading session.

Brocade, declared that it will take part in forthcoming investor financial conferences.

Credit Suisse 19th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, December 1, 2015

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST

The Phoenician, Scottsdale, Arizona

Lloyd Carney, Chief Executive Officer

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Tuesday, December 8, 2015

1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. PT

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, California

Kelly Herrell, SVP & General Manager, Software Networking

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. provides storage area networking (SAN) and Internet protocol networking solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates through SAN Products, IP Networking Products, and Global Services segments.

Finally, Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC), ended its last trade with -0.02% loss, and closed at $20.50.

For the three months ended September 30, 2015, Rowan Companies plc (Rowan or the Company) (RDC) stated a net loss of $239.4 million, or $1.92 per share. The current quarter comprises a noncash asset impairment charge of $273.8 million (after tax), or $2.19 per share, a $75.3 million income tax charge, or $0.60 per share, related to a valuation allowance on the Companys net U.S. deferred tax assets, and a $1.7 million legal settlement charge (after tax), or $0.01 per share. Not Taking Into Account the impact of these items, net income as adjusted was $111.4 million or $0.89 per share in the third quarter of 2015. Net income for the preceding-year quarter was $119.6 million or $0.96 and comprised a net income tax benefit which raised net income by about $41.0 million, or $0.33 per share. Not Taking Into Account the impact of this income tax benefit, net income was $78.6 million or $0.63 per share in the third quarter of 2014.

Rowans revenues were $545.4 million in the third quarter of 2015, an improvement of 17% over the preceding-year quarter due primarily to the contributions from the Companys four newbuild ultra-deepwater drill ships.

Tom Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, I am very happy with our third quarter results, despite challenging market conditions. This strong performance was primarily due to earnings from our four, fully-utilized drill ships, continued cost control success and outstanding uptime performance. In addition, we added nearly ten years of jack-up contract backlog during the quarter.

Given the uncertainty of the duration of the current industry cycle, we remain focused on maintaining the strength of our solid balance sheet and believe our conservative financial approach will serve us well as we navigate through this business cycle.

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services. It operates a fleet of 30 self-elevating mobile offshore jack-up drilling units, in addition to 3 ultra-deepwater drill ships.