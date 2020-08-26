Following U.S. Stocks News Alert: AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE:AU), Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) | BNinvestors

Teladoc, Inc. declared that J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., the lead book-running managers in the Company’s recent public sale of 9,487,500 shares of common stock, are releasing a lock-up restriction with respect to 119,991 shares of the Company’s common stock held by an officer of the Company. The release will take effect on September 24, 2015, and the shares may be sold on or after such date. All other lock-up restrictions applicable to holders of the Company’s common stock expire 180 days after such recent public sale.

Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is the nation’s first and largest telehealth platform, delivering on-demand health care anytime, from almost anywhere via mobile devices, the internet, secure video and phone. More than 12.5 million U.S. members are connected to Teladoc’s network of over 1,500 board-certified, state-licensed physicians and behavioral health professionals who provide care for a wide range of non-emergency conditions.

U.S. Stocks NEWS: On Monday, Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE:AU), lost -1.53% to $8.37.

Randgold Resources Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Limited have concluded an investment agreement aimed at the formation of a joint venture to redevelop and operate AngloGold Ashantis Obuasi gold mine in Ghana. In terms of the Agreement, Randgold will lead and fund a development plan designed to rebuild Obuasi as a viable long-life mining business with an attractive cost structure and returns.

Obuasi, located in the Ashanti region of Ghana, 320 kilometres northwest of the capital Accra, is a large, high-grade deposit with proven and probable ore reserves (as stated by AngloGold Ashanti in their 2014 Annual Report) of 24.53Mt at 6.70g/t for 5.29Moz, part of a substantial mineral resource base. In 2012, AngloGold Ashanti initiated a programme to modernise the mine, principally by starting to develop a ramp access that will ultimately run from surface to high-grade blocks of ore underground. The ramp will supplement current vertical hoisting infrastructure and assist debottleneck the underground operation by allowing for greater ease in transporting people and materials underground, and transporting ore to surface. This is a necessary step ahead of the envisaged transformation of the mine into a modern, mechanized operation.

At the end of 2014, AngloGold Ashanti converted Obuasi to limited operations, ceasing underground production, retrenching the workforce, but ongoing to process tailings and starting a feasibility study on the redevelopment of the mine. Development of the decline ramp has continued over this period.

The development plan will build on this feasibility study with the intention of establishing a more focused, efficient, mechanized high-grade operation, and is predictable to take about four months to complete. If the development plan meets both parties investment criteria, and assuming all other conditions are satisfied, Randgold and AngloGold Ashanti will form a new joint venture company.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. It also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, molybdenum, and sulphur.

Shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), declined -0.69% to $7.18, during its last trading session. The daily volume was measured at 11.85M shares. The 52-week high of the share price is $22.23 and the 52-week low is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion. The stock’s performance over the course of a year is -66.79%. The stock has a consensus Buy rating, according to Zacks Investment Research. 0 analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, 10 have assigned a hold rating, 5 says it’s a buy, and 6 have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Encana Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the development, exploration, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States.

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), inclined 0.43% to $58.03, during its last trading session.

ACI Association has initiated research coverage on the following equities: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), Planned Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BEE), Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: CANF), Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE), and Merck & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRK). On Friday, September 18, 2015, NASDAQ ended at 4,827.23 down 1.36%, DOW declined 1.74%, to finish the day at 16,384.58, and the S&P closed at 1,958.03, down 1.62%.

American International Group Inc.s stock edged lower by 1.11% to close Fridays session at USD 57.78. The companys shares oscillated between USD 57.11 and USD 58.07 in trade during the day. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18.15 million shares, which was above its 50-day daily average volume of 8.17 million shares. Over the last three days, American International Group Inc.s shares have declined by 1.48% and in the past one week the stock has moved down 0.94%. Furthermore, over the last three months the stock has lost 6.55% while in the past six months the shares have picked up 3.29%. American International Group Inc. has a current dividend yield of 1.94%. Further, the stock is trading at a price to book ratio of 0.81.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Finally, Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), ended its last trade with 0.85% gain, and closed at $79.26.

Phillips 66 has been given an “A” credit rating by analysts at Morningstar. The investment research firm’s “A” rating indicates that the company is a low default risk. They also gave their stock a zero star rating.

The business declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S).

