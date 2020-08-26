Eye-Catching Stocks: Chesapeake Energy Corporation, (NYSE:CHK), Bank of America Corporation, (NYSE:BAC), Amgen, (NASDAQ:AMGN)

During Thursday’s afternoon trade, Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), lost -8.50% to $5.49, hitting its lowest level, as oil prices dipped below $40 a barrel again on Thursday, still weighed down by additions to crude stockpiles, according to WSJ.

Little has changed since Wednesday, when the U.S. Energy Information Administration stated U.S. crude supplies raised by 300,000 barrels last week. That was less than analysts’ expectations but counter to a draw stated by the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

U.S. crude briefly dipped below $40 a barrel after that report and did so again early Thursday, when it dropped as far as $39.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its lowest price since August. Light, sweet crude for December delivery recently traded down 22 cents, or 0.5%, to $40.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, rose 20 cents, or 0.5%, to $44.34 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. WSJ Reports

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States. It holds interests in natural gas resource plays, counting the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), declined -0.17% to $17.81, during its current trading session.

Small business owners in the Bay Area are overwhelmingly optimistic, according to the fall 2015 Bank of America Small Business Owner Report, a semi-annual study exploring the concerns, aspirations and perspectives of small business owners in San Francisco and around the country.

Sixty-four percent of Bay Area small businesses plan to hire in the coming year, an improvement from 42 percent a year ago. Additionally, 77 percent of area businesses plan to grow their business over the next five years, a 16 percentage point spike from last year, and 71 percent are confident their revenue will improvement in the coming year, a 17 percentage point jump from a year ago.

“Bay Area small business owners are growing in innovative ways,�? said Emily Shanks, West Coast small business regional executive at Bank of America. “They are ongoing to evolve their businesses and are an exemplary market when it comes to collaborative workplace cultures.�?

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company. The company, through its auxiliaries, operates through Consumer and Business Banking; Consumer Real Estate Services; Global Wealth and Investment Administration; Global Banking; Global Markets; and Other segments. Its Consumer and Business Banking segment offers a range of deposits and consumer lending services.

Finally, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), lost -0.96%, and is now trading at $159.37. The stock holds the market capitalization of $120.16B. 1,074,951 shares exchanged hands as compared to its average daily volume of 4,223,900 shares.

Amgen Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses for the treatment of illness in the areas of oncology, hematology, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, cardiovascular, and general medicine.

