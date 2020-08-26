Bright Stocks in Review: Vipshop Holdings Limited, (NYSE:VIPS), Seagate Technology Public Limited Company, (NASDAQ:STX), Boston Scientific Corporation, (NYSE:BSX)

On Friday, Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), gained 2.48% to $16.95.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, reports financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

The company’s earnings growth was influenced by year-on-year improvement in gross margins from 23.74% to 24.87% in addition to better cost controls. As a result, operating margins (EBITDA margins) rose from 2.71% to 4.14% contrast to the same period last year. For comparison, gross margins were 24.28% and EBITDA margins were 5.06% in the last reporting period.

The company’s earnings growth has also been influenced by the following factors: (1) Improvements in operating (EBIT) margins from 1.57% to 4.14% and (2) one-time items. The company’s pretax margins are now 4.84% contrast to 3.99% for the same period last year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its auxiliaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the Peoples Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, counting womens apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; mens apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories comprising of belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Shares of Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:STX), inclined 0.14% to $34.62, during its last trading session.

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company, a world leader in storage solutions, to take part in the following investor conference:

Nasdaq 33rd Investor Program, Tuesday, December 1, 2015, 2:45 PM GMT / 6:45 AM PST, London, UK

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company designs, manufactures, and sells electronic data storage products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA countries. It provides hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, PCIe cards, and serial advanced technology architecture controllers that are designed for enterprise servers and storage systems in mission critical and nearline applications; for client compute applications comprising desktop and mobile computing; and for client non-compute applications, such as digital video recorders, personal data backup systems, portable external storage systems, digital media systems, and surveillance systems.

Finally, Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), ended its last trade with -0.27% loss, and closed at $18.33.

Boston Scientific Corporation is planned to take part in the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 8, in New York City.

Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will take part in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst starting at about 8:35 a.m. ET.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Administration, and MedSurg. It offers interventional cardiology products, counting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; coronary technology products to treat atherosclerosis; intraluminal catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, in addition to peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.